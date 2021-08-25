CHAMPAIGN — A 28-year-old man was killed in a shooting Tuesday in the 1500 block of North Neil Street, according to Champaign police.
Police were called about 7:45 p.m. to the 200 block of Edgebrook Drive for a report of a shooting with injuries and found the victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to a hospital and died a short time later, police said.
The identity of the victim hasn't yet been released.
According to the preliminary investigation the victim was driving a silver Chevy Impala through a business parking lot in the 1500 block of North Neil Street, Another vehicle entered the parking lot from Edgebrook and, as it passed the victim’s car, an unidentified occupant fired a round into it and struck the victim.
The victim drove west onto Edgebrook Drive, lost consciousness and veered off the road in the 200 block of Edgebrook Drive, police said. He drove through the front yard and garage of a home before the Impala came to rest against a neighboring property, police said.
Police are asking any resident or business in the area with exterior surveillance camera systems to notify them.
No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
It was the 11th shooting death in Champaign this year and the 173rd report of shots fired in the city.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 217-351-4545. Or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477 or online at 373tips.com or using the P3 Tips mobile app.