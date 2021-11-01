CHAMPAIGN -- Champaign police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred just before midnight on Halloween at the Family Dollar store at 1204 N. Market St.
A man approached the cash register just before the store closed, displayed a handgun and demanded money, police said.
The suspect, who left with an undisclosed amount of cash, was described as a white man in a blue surgical mask wearing a black jacket with a black hooded sweatshirt underneath, khaki pants and grey and white tennis shoes, police said
The suspect may have left in a red sports utility vehicle, police said.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 217-351-4545. Information may also be shared anonymously with Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or using the P3Tips mobile apps.