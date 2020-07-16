77 years later, missing Champaign Marine's remains recovered
CHAMPAIGN — Some 77 years after he was killed in battle 6,500 miles from his Champaign home, Marine Corps Reserve Pfc. John Gillen will be buried with full military honors next month at Grandview Memorial Gardens.
Justin LeHew will make the trip in from Virginia. He’ll be easy to spot — just look for the Marine with the Navy Cross, the military’s second-highest honor for valor in combat, adorned on his uniform.
“I already have it on the map,” said LeHew, chief operating officer of the nonprofit — History Flight Inc. — that excavated the remains of Pfc. Gillen and 30 of his fellow Marines on the tiny island of Betio in the South Pacific last year, seven decades after the government declared the Champaign Marine “unrecoverable.”
“I attend every one of these ceremonies with the families. I’m from Ohio originally and have had the pleasure of going back the last couple years to Illinois, Indiana and my home region,” he said.
“It’s a really neat feeling to be a U.S. Marine who is excavating lost U.S. Marines and be that final piece of the puzzle to deliver to the families the man they’d lost, 75 or 76 years later,” he said.
Pfc. Gillen will be laid to rest in a small, private ceremony on Aug. 12 in Champaign, said his eldest nephew, Russell Gillen of Savoy.
“I just wish my dad was here,” said the son of Jerry Gillen, who passed away in 2014, two years after Pfc. Gillen’s sister, Maxine Cooley. “That’s the one thing my cousins and I wish — that they were still here.”
Born on April 13, 1923, Pfc. Gillen was the oldest of the three children Jasper and Anna Bella raised on Park Street. After graduating from Champaign High School at 17, “he and his best friend both enlisted at the same time,” Russell remembers his father telling him. “I don’t know what happened to his best friend.”
It was Feb. 10, 1942, 65 days after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, which was followed four days later by Adolf Hitler declaring war on the United States.
Pfc. Gillen was assigned to Company B, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force, which in 1943 landed on Betio, in the Tarawa Atoll, part of the Gilbert Islands.
The mission of Operation Galvanic: to secure the island in order to control the airstrip the Japanese had built, preventing enemy forces from getting closer to the U.S. while enabling American troops to move closer to mainland Japan. But they faced stiff resistance.
“On the third day of battle, Pfc. Gillen and his fellow compatriots ran across a banzai attack early in the morning,” LeHew said.
In what became known as the Battle of Tarawa, one of the bloodiest in Marine Corps history, 1,696 U.S. troops were killed — Pfc. Gillen among them — in a span of 76 hours.
The war ended two years later, with the bodies of 541 American soldiers who died in the three-day battle never recovered and officially listed as missing.
Decades passed, with no news about a recovery effort.
“We always hoped it would be a possibility,” Russell Gillen says, “but after 70 years in the ground …”
Then, in 2008, after five years of researching the Battle of Tarawa, an archaeological team from a nonprofit with a mission of “researching, recovering and repatriating America’s service members back to U.S. soil” descended upon the 3-mile-long island of Betio.
The team from History Flight discovered the remains of the first individual in 2012. Three years later, they found 35 sets of remains in a lost cemetery. Another large burial site was discovered in 2017.
But still no Pfc. Gillen.
“In January of 2019, there was a really big rainstorm that happened on Tarawa and blew down a building we were asking federal agencies to remove,” LeHew said Wednesday, hours after news of the recovery of Pfc. Gillen’s remains was released to the public. “Just by providence of the weather, this building happened to come down.
“We requested permission to excavate that area,” which the Department of Defense’s POW/MIA Accounting Agency referred to as Row D of Cemetery 33 in Wednesday’s announcement. “Within a day, we hit the first Marine. We started excavating Pfc. Gillen and his buddies’ row in March of 2019 and we excavated all the way through summer and fall, until we reached the end.”
By the time they had, the remains of more than 30 Marines and soldiers were found in Row D, leading to phone calls like the ones placed to the families of Danville Pfc. Jack Van Zandt last year and Champaign Pfc. John Gillen earlier this year:
After dental and forensic anthropological analysis, their missing Marine had been found.
Pfc. Gillen’s name will remain one of the 18,095 permanently inscribed in the World War II Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.
But it will have one addition: A rosette will now be placed next to it to verify that he has been found.