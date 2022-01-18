BETHESDA, Md. — The daughter of the oldest surviving member of the Tuskegee Airmen, who left the University of Illinois to enter military service during World War II and completed post-war training at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, said her father is now “flying with the angels.”
Brig. Gen. Charles E. McGee died in his sleep Sunday at age 102 at his home in Bethesda, Md., Charlene Smith said Monday. She said he had been recuperating from a medical procedure done near the end of last year.
“He had been amazingly well,” Smith said. “In fact, in the months leading up to his death, he had enjoyed a big Thanksgiving get-together and had flown to San Antonio, Texas, to speak to a group of aviation trainees.”
Mr. McGee met his future wife, Frances, while they were students at the UI. His daughter and her husband, William, are both UI graduates now living in Akron, Ohio. Smith said her father also has family in Champaign.
She said her father devoted his post-retirement life to Tuskegee Airmen Inc., a national association he co-founded and for which he served several terms as president. Mr. McGee was in demand and spoke widely about the Airmen, a decorated all-Black group of fighter pilots who distinguished themselves in combat during World War II.
“Most of his life was designed not only for telling the story but using it as a motivational tool to reach out to young people, in particular, but anyone who might be interested in aviation or a related field,” his daughter said.
Smith said her father was a technical adviser to filmmaker George Lucas for his 2012 film “Red Tails,” which tells the story of the Airmen, who got their start at Chanute before being moved to Alabama.
Mr. McGee was one of four 100-plus-year-old military veterans who took part in the coin toss for Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, 2020. Two days later, he was promoted to brigadier general by then-President Donald Trump in a ceremony at the White House. In 2007, then-President George W. Bush presented him with the Congressional Gold Medal.
Last year, the village of Rantoul dedicated a portion of Century Boulevard that runs through the former air base as Honorary Tuskegee Airmen Boulevard. On Monday, village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer called Mr. McGee’s death “a great loss of historical perspective.”
He said prior to the pandemic, the village had attempted to bring a number of the Airmen and their families to Rantoul for the dedication, “one, so we could celebrate them, and two, so we could learn from them and gain more of an insight of their experience versus what you might read in a text book or see in a movie.”
But the ceremony had to be postponed a year, and the Airmen were unable to attend.
Smith was amazed at her father’s humble nature despite all of his accomplishments, which included retiring as a colonel who flew 403 combat missions during three wars and served as commander of the 7230th Support Squadron, earning a degree in business administration from Columbia College in 1978 after his college career was interrupted by World War II, and serving as manager of Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport in Kansas City, Mo.
“I would tell you, for someone so accomplished and recognized, he probably was one of the most mild-mannered and humble people that you’ll know,” Smith said. “He was a man of faith, a true patriot. He loved his country, and he loved all people. I’m sure his presence will be with me always. And he’s flying with the angels.”