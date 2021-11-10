MONTICELLO — For 62 years, American Legion posts in Piatt County have staged a parade and ceremony on Veterans Day. The event is back after a two-year hiatus.
The parade steps off at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 around the courthouse square in Monticello. Parade participants are to assemble in the VFW parking lot at 7 p.m.
A program at the south side of the courthouse also begins at 7 p.m.
“A couple of American Legion dignitaries will speak,” said parade Chairman Charlie Barre, who is adjutant of the Piatt County Council and a member of Bement American Legion Post 620.
Marty Conatser, a member of the DeLand American Legion post and former national commander, will serve as master of ceremonies.
Barre said any military organization is welcome to participate — not just American Legion posts. The VFW will be among those marching in the parade. Scouting groups from all of Piatt County and the Marching Sages from Monticello High School are also being invited to march.
The event was not held the last two years — in 2019 due to bad weather, and last year due to the pandemic.
Barre said the participants are looking forward to it.
“We usually have a pretty good turnout. It seems like the weather turns bad that time of year,” Barre said, noting he hopes it is not a repeat of two years ago.
The American Legion posts in Piatt County are a unified bunch.
No fewer than six communities will be represented — Bement, Cisco, Cerro Gordo, DeLand, Mansfield and Monticello.
A free chili supper will follow at the DeLand American Legion post. Everyone is welcome to attend.
“You don’t have to be a veteran or a Legion member” to attend the supper, Barre said. Donations will be accepted.
In addition to the Veterans Day program, parade and supper, “we support Legion baseball and different county projects,” Barre said.
Donations for poppy sales will also be collected from 6:30 to 8 a.m. on Veterans Day at the intersection of Market and Marion streets in Monticello.
There will be no public ceremony at Washington Elementary School this year due to COVID-19.
The Legion will also participate in Veterans Day programs at 1 p.m. at Maple Point assisted living community, at 2 p.m. at Piatt County Nursing Home and at 3 p.m. at Villas of Holly Brook.