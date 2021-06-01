CHAMPAIGN — As Scott Rhoton directed the American Legion Post 24 color guard during Monday’s Memorial Day rifle salute at Mount Hope Cemetery, he thought about his grandfather, who fought in World War II, and his father, who was in the military during the Vietnam War.
Rhoton’s father and grandfather are both buried in Urbana, he said, and not at Mount Hope, but that didn’t make the ceremony any less special.
“You definitely think about your family who served,” Rhoton said. “There’s hardly anybody who hasn’t had some family member who hasn’t served, so it’s important. Not every place that you’re at do you necessarily know somebody, but it’s all family.
“They served each other, and they served us. We wouldn’t have the country that we have if not for them.”
Post 24 held a ceremony at the mausoleum before saluting the area’s fallen soldiers at two locations in the cemetery. Displayed near the entrance to the mausoleum were five sets of boots, rifles and helmets, meant to symbolize a battlefield cross that is displayed when a soldier dies in combat.
The rifles were from World War I, World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam, Post 24 Commander Terry McFall said.
For Rhoton, honoring fallen soldiers Monday, a year after Memorial Day was dampened by COVID-19 restrictions, was as meaningful as ever.
“In a day when everything is so fast-paced and the country is so divided,” he said, “it’s really important — if not more important — than it ever has been.”