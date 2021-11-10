AROUND THE AREA: What's on tap locally before, during and after Veterans Day
For everyone’s sake, especially those who served, let 2021 be remembered as the last Veterans Day ever held during a global pandemic.
While the salutes and singing will go on Thursday in several area towns, others have scaled back their Veterans Day programs for a second year, due to COVID-19.
Here’s an area-wide look at just some of what’s on tap in the coming days.
ARCOLA
Pandemic or no pandemic, Nov. 11 means parade in the CITY OF ARCOLA, home to 98 veterans, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates. This year’s festivities will start at 1:30 p.m., looping though downtown and ending with an open house/reception at the Arcola Fire Station.
ARTHUR
Veterans Day started early at ARTHUR GRADE SCHOOL, with teachers Kat Burdick and Becca Beachy leading a student letter writing campaign to active duty soldiers in the field. Highlighting Thursday’s schedule: a visit from a local veteran (Sgt. Mark Sadler), who’ll share stories with fourth- through eighth-graders all morning, while pre-K through third-graders will be treated to a reading of “Heroes in our Neighborhood” by library aide Jennifer Schrock.
BROADLANDS
Friday is Meet The Player Night, kicking off HERITAGE HIGH's basketball and cheer squad seasons and coinciding with a favorite tradition — one that has all area veterans invited to eat for free and be recognized for their service by branch on the court.
That part of the program will stay. What may be slightly modified due to pandemic precautions: all of the athletes and band members thanking them one by one, then joining the veterans for a group picture.
CATLIN
All are welcome to Friday’s 9 a.m. Veterans Day assembly at SALT FORK HIGH SCHOOL, coordinated by the school’s National Honor Society. What you’ll see and hear: posters honoring veterans from elementary students, music from the school chorus, “The Pledge of Allegiance” from local Cub Scouts and post-show coffee and donuts for those who served.
CHAMPAIGN
— ST. THOMAS MORE dad and retired Army Sgt. Garret Anderson will be the featured speaker at Thursday’s 9:30 a.m. assembly. Playing emcee for the event: the high school’s new chief operating officer —retired Navy Capt. Anthony Corapi.
— Next up in the CHAMPAIGN PUBLIC LIBRARY's Artsy Smartsy Kid series: take-home kits with all the supplies needed to make a Woven Veterans Day Paper Plate Poppy. Stop by the main library’s children’s desk — near the display of recommended Veterans Day reads — starting at 9 a.m. Thursday to pick one up.
— Inspired by a teacher who experienced it for herself as a kid, middle-schoolers at COUNTRYSIDE are working with Operation: Quiet Comfort to make cards and send packages to U.S. military men and women receiving care at medical facilities abroad.
DANVILLE
— Sunday’s 9 a.m. worship service at ST. JAMES UNITED METHODIST CHURCH will have a patriotic feel, with a special orchestra rendition of the “Battle Hymn of the Republic.” Says Pastor Randy Robinson: “All veterans will be asked to identify themselves by standing and being recognized by our congregation. The special music will be offered in their honor and to the glory of God.”
— Since COVID-19 precautions mean the Danville VA can’t transport veterans to the FISCHER THEATRE for a concert in their honor, organizers are bringing the music to them — via live stream. The annual Veterans Concert — a joint effort of the theatre and the DANVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT — begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the 137-year-old Fischer.
The public can catch it in person or via a link that will be made available on the district’s website.
DeLAND
Head to the DeLAND-WELDON district’s Facebook page Thursday to catch a virtual Veterans Day salute, featuring presentations from multiple groups throughout the school district.
FARMER CITY
A Gold Star mom and a student’s veteran grandfather will be among the special guests at BLUE RIDGE HIGH's annual Veterans Day celebration, which will be streamed to other buildings in the school district.
The event will start with Principal Brian Easter introducing veterans on hand and asking that they stand to be recognized, and end with taps by Kolby Burton.
FISHER
“Wave the flag for our Veterans” is the theme of FISHER GRADE SCHOOL's hourlong program, which gets under way at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Two local veterans — Corey Snyder and JD Farrar — will be honored during the festivities.
GEORGETOWN
Coffee and donuts start at 8:05 a.m. Thursday, with GEORGETOWN-RIDGE FARM HIGH's annual assembly to follow at 9 a.m. Everyone’s welcome.
GIBSON CITY
With COVID-19 forcing the cancellation of the usual festivities this year, the GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY district turned to in-house technology specialist Walker Willis to come up with the next-best thing: a rebroadcast of past ceremonies on the district’s website and YouTube channel. Adds middle school Principal Kyle Bielfeldt: “We will also have our Veterans Day slideshow with all of our local veterans’ pictures available for people to view.”
GIFFORD
Kudos to the creative kids on the student council at GIFFORD GRADE SCHOOL, who’ll honor veterans in the community with a drive-up gift bag from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday. Each bag includes a handmade candle holder, bookmark, mints, a poem and thank you card.
HOMER
Veterans heading into the HERITAGE JUNIOR HIGH AND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL gym for Thursday morning’s concert may see photos of themselves in the hallways, which will be decorated with displays of relatives of staff members who served. The main event gets under way at 9 a.m., when students play patriotic and service branch songs and all veterans are recognized.
Says Superintendent Tom Davis: “Afterwards, we have a reception where the area veterans have cake and coffee and students ask them about their service experiences, which is wonderful. We want to have that close to normal also, and hopefully by next Veterans Day all these wonderful traditions at Heritage are back to normal.”
HOOPESTON
Following a brief ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Veterans Memorial in McFerren Park comes one of the annual highlights of Nov. 11 in Hoopeston: all the chili veterans can eat at AMERICAN LEGION POST 384.
LeROY
It will be tough to top what the McLean County city has in store for Veterans Day: A replica of Arlington National Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, complete with 24-hour honor guard, set up at AMERICAN LEGION POST 79. More than 40 volunteers, representing five military organizations, have signed up for half-hour changing of the guard shifts.
LOVINGTON
Here’s hoping the skies clear at 2 p.m. Thursday, when red, white and blue-clad LOVINGTON GRADE SCHOOL students — including the band and chorus — are scheduled to perform for veterans in the front parking lot. If the soggy forecast plays out, veterans and guests will remain in their cars while students perform with the windows open in the cafeteria.
LUDLOW
LUDLOW GRADE SCHOOL's entire K-8 student body will play a part in Thursday morning’s annual program. The lineup: the national anthem, sung by eighth-grader Kylie VanHorn, followed by kindergarteners carrying flags; first- and second-graders with posters and letters to veterans; third- and fourth-graders recognizing the six branches of the military; student council members folding the flag and reading aloud what each fold means; and questions for veterans on hand.
MAHOMET
— OUR LADY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH will host a special service at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to honor and thank local veterans.
— Airing Thursday on MAHOMET-SEYMOUR‘s Bulldog TV: a video featuring students from each of the district’s schools honoring veterans. It’s the same format as pandemic Year 1, Superintendent Lindsey Hall notes, adding: “We look forward to restarting our tradition of having assemblies on Veterans Day in our district in 2022.”
MONTICELLO
The Courthouse Square is the hub for Thursday’s PIATT COUNTY VETERANS DAY PROGRAM AND PARADE, with speakers scheduled for 7 p.m. and the parade getting under way a half-hour later.
It will include scouting groups, veterans organizations and area bands, and travel down Main Street through the downtown district. Wrapping up the night: a free chili supper at DeLAND AMERICAN LEGION POST 102.
OAKLAND
Students in OAKLAND HIGH's Culinary Occupations class will prepare Thursday morning’s breakfast, to be served to local veterans while K-5 district students sing patriotic tunes.
That will be followed by the annual assembly, with music and a video presentation by students in grades 6-12.
PARKLAND COLLEGE
A virtual celebration of PARKLAND veterans — with photos and service information — is set to go live next week on the college’s YouTube channel.
RANTOUL
— A new twist on an old RANTOUL HIGH tradition: Rather than read a patriotic poem over the PA system, quarantining Principal Todd Wilson’s presentation of Andrea Brett’s “I Am A Veteran” will be aired in first-period classrooms via video.
— The moment village veterans have all been waiting for arrives at 11 a.m. Thursday, when the memorial honoring military members is due to be dedicated at the new RANTOUL FAMILY SPORTS COMPLEX.
It will feature three flags — a 25-foot American flag and two 20-footers bearing the insignias of the state of Illinois and POWs. The long-awaited memorial will also include 170 engraved bricks bought by individuals and families to honor area veterans.
— In what the Rev. Joel Phelps calls “a fitting coincidence of the U.S. and church calendars,” today’s 11 a.m. mass at ST. MALACHY CATHOLIC CHURCH is in honor of St. Martin of Tours, the patron saint of soldiers.
— NORTHVIEW ELEMENTARY‘s Boy Scout troop will kick off Veterans Day with a 7:40 a.m. flag-raising ceremony attended by all students, staff and visitors. Also set to be unveiled Thursday: posters students have made featuring family members, which will be displayed throughout the school.
— As part of an assembly set for 8:15 a.m. Thursday, select BROADMEADOW ELEMENTARY students will read aloud letters they wrote to veterans for a schoolwide project
— PLEASANT ACRES ELEMENTARY‘s salute to those who served will be a virtual affair, with students recording a poem and two songs for a presentation that will also feature pictures and descriptions of students and staffers’ family members. The kids at Pleasant Acres will end the day by writing cards that will be mailed to veterans overseas for the holidays.
SAVOY
The SAVOY AMERICAN LEGION will host its annual ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Veterans Memorial in front of the Municipal Center.
SIDELL
Headlining the annual Veterans Day program at SALT FORK SOUTH ELEMENTARY AND JUNIOR HIGH, set for 1:30 p.m. today: Navy veteran, Vermilion United Methodist pastor and guest speaker Matt Filicsky, with the junior high concert band and chorus providing the music.
ST. JOSEPH
Who’s hungry? The traditional lunch of ham and beans/chili will follow AMERICAN LEGION POST 634‘s 11 a.m. Thursday tribute to veterans outside St. Joseph-Ogden High. On tap: the SJ-O band and choir collaborating on “America The Beautiful” and a main address from School Resource Officer Shawn Hallett, a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the ceremony will move inside, to the SJ-O gym.
TUSCOLA
— The annual Veterans Day Parade is a go — hosted by TK MARTIN MEMORIAL VFW POST 10009. It's scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, starting at Ervin Park and ending with a ceremony at 11 outside the Douglas County Courthouse.
— All veterans are invited to Thursday’s 7:30 a.m. breakfast, hosted by TUSCOLA HIGH's FFA chapter. Food will be followed at 9 a.m. by the school’s annual assembly in the gym, with Ret. Navy Cmdr. Patrick Gegg delivering the keynote address and performances by Tuscola’s honors choir and band.
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS
Capt. Dave Casteel, commanding officer of the Naval ROTC on campus, will be the guest of honor for Thursday’s 11 a.m. lunch at the CHEZ VETERANS CENTER. The public is welcome.
VILLA GROVE
— Members of every VILLA GROVE SCHOOL class — from kindergartners through 12th gradel — will take part in an activity honoring veterans in a ceremony scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday.
— Today being the 246th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, Villa Grove’s veteran-owned coffee shop — THE KORNER BEEHIVE — will be offering free biscuits and gravy to all Marines. That will be followed Thursday by free breakfast for veterans of all branches at the restaurant that’s donating all tips on November Tuesdays and Wednesdays to veterans on the waiting list for a Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.
Says Mayor Cassandra Eversole-Gunter: “The owners are retired Navy Sea Bees. They serve up an outstanding breakfast.”
WESTVILLE
The annual ceremony hosted by MARTIN F. VUTRICK AMERICAN LEGION POST 51 get under way at 11 a.m. Thursday at the village park.