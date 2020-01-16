CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign attorney has received a “patriot” award for his firm’s support of the National Guard and Reserve program.
Joseph Murphy, president of the board for Meyer Capel, was nominated for the award by A.J. Ruggieri, an associate in the Champaign law firm who also serves as a major in the National Guard.
In May, Ruggieri, commander of the 139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment of the Illinois Army National Guard, was called to active duty on short notice to support measures to fight catastrophic floods.
In less than 18 hours, Ruggieri went from his law office to active duty for 14 days working with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency along the Mississippi and Illinois rivers.
“I could not have done it without the support of my employer,” said Ruggieri, one of more than 30 attorneys who work for Meyer Capel.
Ruggieri has been with the firm based at 306 W. Church St. since 2018. Murphy has worked there since 1994. The firm also has offices in Bloomington.