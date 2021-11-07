CHAMPAIGN — Growing up, Nancy Reifsteck’s father was her hero. Still is.
Don Z. Davis was a military veteran of World War II who was captured by the Japanese.
Reifsteck drew even closer to her late father’s memory when assembling a scrapbook of his service.
She took advantage of down time caused by the pandemic to assemble the scrapbook. She doesn’t want her or her family to forget the price he paid.
Reifsteck said the older she got, the bigger the impression her father made on her.
“He’s always been my hero,” the rural Champaign woman said. “Just the fact that he was so humble and never complained and yet went through so much.”
Davis suffered through 18 months of World War II as a prisoner of the Japanese after his B-24 Liberator bomber went down in India.
The 10-man crew was on a combined run that included the 373rd and 374th bombing groups. Davis’ B-24 was on just its second mission — to bomb the Insein Locomotive Works.
Japanese fighter planes shot down the bomber.
Everyone in the crew survived, but one was shot and had to be carried as they were forced to walk most of the way through jungle terrain to a prison camp in Rangoon, in what was then Burma and is now called Myanmar.
Reifsteck had been putting off the scrapbook project because of the amount of material she had.
“I had this information ... it was overwhelming to try and put it all together,” Reifsteck said. “I had put it off for several years. Every time I got it out, I just put it back again. COVID gave me the time. I’d work on it for a while and then put it away.”
Reifsteck, 66, learned a lot about her dad’s wartime experiences when compiling the 88-page scrapbook.
The Rangoon prison housed captives from Great Britain, India, China and the United States. The Japanese were known for their cruelty to captives and frequently inflicted torture. The captors thought little of anyone who would surrender and not fight to the death.
Life at the prison was more than difficult. In addition to torture, the captives suffered starvation, disease and despair.
All but one of Davis’ crew mates survived the ordeal. The one who didn’t decided he would end the suffering by no longer eating.
Born in Litchfield, Davis enlisted in the Army Air Corps after graduating high school. He trained as a tail gunner, but instead was a nose-turret gunner because he was the youngest and smallest.
The crew had flown just one short mission before being shot down during its second mission in November 1943.
It wasn’t always easy for Reifsteck to learn about her father’s experiences.
“He didn’t really like to talk about it unless he was asked about it,” she said. “I was always very interested. I had to do a report in the eighth grade. He told me things about it then.”
Reifsteck said she learned more when her family would spend vacations with the families of two other men in Davis’ crew.
“They were beaten, especially with the butt of a gun,” Reifsteck said. “They were beaten a lot” for no reason.
Required to count off in Tenko — Japanese for roll call — the men would try to stand in the same place in line each time so they could say the same number. Calling out the wrong number meant another beating.
The men’s daily ration consisted of a tin of rice and a cup of water. They were given no utensils, so most of the men ate with their dog tags, although Davis managed something better.
“My dad stole a spoon from a guard,” Reifsteck said. “That was one of the things he came home with. Also a pack of Japanese cigarettes. That and his dog tags were the only things he owned.”
Reifsteck said her dad did not exhibit any symptoms of post traumatic stress disorder that so many war veterans suffered.
“We were all amazed because they could laugh about it when they were together,” she said of when the Air Corps buddies got together. “They would talk about unloading the dock because that was the best job you could get. If you unloaded the dock, you could steal things and eat things. They would eat raw eggs and drink bottles of ketchup, anything they could find for food.”
Reifsteck learned her dad caught a bird that had flown into a building, killed it and ate it.
“I said, ‘How could you do that?’” she said. “He said, ‘When you’re hungry, you’ll eat anything.’”
Davis was a shadow of himself by war’s end, shrinking to about 80 pounds. The captives were freed in May 1945. He was hospitalized for several months in Calcutta, India, now known as Kolkata, after being freed.
Davis’ family initially had been told he was missing in action and presumed dead. They only learned later he had been captured.
“The way they found out (he was alive), someone was listening to WLS radio, and it said he might have been on one of these planes and might have been in the Japanese prison camps,” Reifsteck said. “People started calling his dad and said they heard it on the radio.”
John Boyd, one of the men whom Davis met in the camp, wrote a book about the ordeal called “Tenko! Rangoon Jail.”
“He got very sick, and my dad gave him his last malaria pill,” Reifsteck said. “This man credits my dad for saving his life. We didn’t know that until after my dad died.”
Davis returned to Litchfield after the war and went to work. He found a job working in a St. Elmo movie theater. He also found something more. A projectionist, he fell in love with Reifsteck’s mother, Dorothy Pulliam, who was a ticket taker. They were married in 1946.
Davis then worked as a salesman for Sears Roebuck for many years.
In addition to Reifsteck, the Davises had two sons, Don A. Davis of Bloomington and Mark Davis of Decatur.
Davis died Oct. 30, 1987, and is buried in Mt. Zion Cemetery.
“He was a great guy,” Reifsteck said. “He had a really good sense of humor. He was a really good friend to people.”