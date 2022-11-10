MAHOMET — In 2003, nurse and quilter Catherine Roberts was worried about her son, who was on a yearlong deployment to Iraq while serving in the military.
One night, she had a dream of a soldier shivering as he sat on a bed, comforted only when he was covered with a quilt around his shoulders. Roberts wanted something to do to keep her mind busy so she wasn’t thinking of her son being in harm’s way, and the quilt dream sparked an idea.
From that came Quilts of Valor, an effort that has resulted in more than 315,000 quilts being presented to veterans in the ensuing 19 years.
Roberts’ goal was to welcome home a soldier with comfort, love and gratitude. The Quilts of Valor program is aimed at honoring all service members and living veterans honorably discharged.
Four more retired service members were so honored in a presentation last week at American Legion Post 1015 in Mahomet. Legion members were also on hand to view the presentation.
The honorees are:
- Gary Warren, originally from Charleston, who served in Vietnam in 1968-69.
- Corey Heath of Mahomet, who served in the Army during the Iraq War in 2008-09.
- Navy veteran Andy Harpst of Mahomet, who served “a little of everywhere” in 20 years.
- Dave Fones, a Navy veteran who served from 1967-73 during the Vietnam era.
Marcia Miller, a co-chair of the Stars Over CU Chapter of the National Quilts of Valor Foundation, made the presentation. Also present were quilters LiAnne Kitchen and Marlena Wise.
The quilts “are presented as a token of appreciation that unequivocally say, ‘Thank you for your service, sacrifice and valor. Welcome home,’” Miller said.
After receiving his quilt and posing for photos, Warren said it was “double nice because my mom used to make quilts and kind of gave those out.”
“It’s an interesting background of how this all started,” he said. “I have one similar to that with my name on it which I use today. I may take that to another location. Upstairs-downstairs.”
Heath said receiving the quilt is special.
“I actually spent almost 31 years in the Army and National Guard combined,” Heath said. “I just retired last year.”
Heath said he will probably keep the quilt beside his recliner.
Nationwide, there are more than 11,000 quilters who participate.
“For our group of eight to 10 quilters, it is a labor of love and definitely a team effort,” Miller said during the presentation. “There are approximately 100 hours of labor in each quilt, with fabrics, threads, backing and batting provided solely through donations.”
Miller said each quilt has three layers:
- The top layer has many colors, shapes and fabrics, which represent the many different individuals.
- The batting is the center of the quilt. Though it is invisible, its warmth represents the hope that the quilt will bring comfort, peace and healing to the individual who receives it.
- The backing is the strength that supports the other layers. It represents the strength of the recipient and the support of his or her family, communities and nation.
Miller said the stitches that hold the layers together represent the love, gratitude and sometimes tears of the maker.
“We want this quilt to bring you a message with our hearts,” Miller said. “We honor you for your service. We honor you for leaving all that you hold dear to stand in harm’s way in a time of crisis, protecting us from the effects of war.”
Miller said it is beyond comprehension for those who have never experienced being in a combat zone or caring for the wounded.
“It is our hope that whenever you need the warmth of a grateful hug, you will wrap this quilt around you and remember it comes with comfort, love and strength,” Miller said. “We want this quilt to be a tangible reminder that there are thousands of women and men across this land who are forever in your debt.”