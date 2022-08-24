James Sisco of rural Ivesdale and David Godwin of Urbana have been good friends for years. With their daughters along as their guardians, the pair will be among 96 military veterans who will be part of Tuesday’s Land of Lincoln Honor Flight that will fly out of Springfield’s Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport to Washington, D.C.
Like Sisco and Godwin, most of the attendees are Vietnam War-era veterans. There will be one World War II veteran and two from the Korean War.
“I’m looking forward to going on the trip,” Sisco said, noting he has been to D.C. before “but not like they do on the honor flights.
“As a real bonus, my best friend (Godwin) is going to be on the same flight.”
Godwin will be accompanied by his daughter, Kelly, while Sisco’s daughter, Jessica, will accompany him.
Both men said the Vietnam Memorial is at the top of their want-to-see list, although they have seen the traveling version of the memorial twice.
Godwin said it’s not easy visiting a war memorial and viewing the names of people you know who have been killed in action.
A transplant of the south Chicago suburbs, Sisco moved to Champaign to attend the University of Illinois.
“I was going to attend the university,” Sisco said, “but I met a town girl (Sue Pearson).”
They were married for 60 years until her death. Sisco has remarried to another town girl, Pam Peterson.
The 77-year-old Sisco served for six years in the Air Force Reserves out of Chanute Air Force Base and is retired from the Abbott Power Plant at the university.
Godwin, also 77, a native of Allerton in Vermilion County, said he enlisted in the Army because prospective employers would always ask him if he’d served in the military. They were reluctant to hire someone because they thought he’d be drafted. So he decided to get it over with — serving from 1963-1966.
Godwin served in the 549th Quartermaster Company Parachute Regiment — a contingent that didn’t jump out of planes; rather, it got loads ready to drop and did parachute-packing.
Godwin got married but got to spend only a month with his new bride before shipping out to the Army. He didn’t see her again for two years. Not the best way to start a marriage. He spent the bulk of his service in Japan.
“Our intention was she’d come over after a year,” Godwin said, but the military nixed spouses coming over because tensions were high due to the U.S. involvement in Vietnam.
Despite those early problems, the Godwins have been married nearly 60 years.
He also served for a period at Fort Dix, N.J., as an assistant platoon sergeant.
“In some ways it was a very good experience. In other ways it was not,” Godwin said of his Army service. “I got to see a lot of our country. I got to see that whole culture when I was in Japan. We had a lot of Japanese people who worked for us and were able to talk to them and get their perspective.”
Before his arrival, Godwin said he was concerned how the Japanese viewed Americans after the U.S. dropped two atomic bombs there during World War II. He said he need not have worried.
“The only time I recall any problem was when a nuclear submarine would land. All the Japanese workers would walk off on strike until it left the base,” he said.
The downside of his Army experience: The loneliness, being away from his wife and family.
After his Army stint, Godwin got a job with Frasca Aviation until he joined the Champaign Police Department, where he served from 1968 to 1998. Afterward, he earned a master’s degree in education from the University of Illinois and taught at the Police Training Institute as well as Parkland College.
Early start time
It will be a long day for those attending the Honor Flight. They will arrive at the airport at 4:15 a.m. prior to their flight on a Sun Country 737 aircraft. Luxury motor coaches will transport them around D.C.
The stops include the World War II, Korean and Vietnam War memorials as well as Arlington National Cemetery Tomb of the Unknowns, Lincoln Memorial, National Air & Space Museum in Chantilly, Va., U.S. Marine Corps Memorial and the U.S. Air Force Memorial.
All Land of Lincoln Honor Flight operations are funded through private donations from citizens.
The attendees will return to Springfield around 9:30 p.m.