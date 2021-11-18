CHAMPAIGN — Though men have dominated military service, women have been major contributors, and the Women in Military Service for America Memorial in Arlington, Va., honors their efforts and achievements.
But most women who have served don’t know about the memorial, which is why Jill Henry of Bloomington, who serves as the Illinois ambassador, was in Champaign this week to talk about it.
Henry said she and other ambassadors “are trying to get every woman who served to register so it will forever be in the database.”
The memorial is as much a museum as it is a memorial, she said, and is the leading memorial and education center honoring women’s contributions to military service.
The memorial is the only historical repository to document all military women’s service. It seeks to educate and inspire through interactive exhibitions, collections programs and events.
The memorial was the first stop on an all-female honor flight last month that Henry helped to organize. Some 93 women ranging in age from 63 to 104 took part.
They included veterans from World War II, Korea and Vietnam. The flight took off from Chicago’s Midway Airport for Washington, D.C. The trip was organized by Operation HerStory.
Henry said the participants had a lunch and a program at the women’s memorial.
Brig. Gen Wilma Vaught, a Scottland native who was responsible for fundraising and building the memorial, spoke to the women from Illinois.
Henry said two World War II veterans, ages 99 and 104, were present.
The 99-year-old “was very mobile, very with it and was interviewed quite a few times,” Henry said. “She said it was the first time she felt like she was a veteran by the way she was treated and appreciated.”
Henry said the memorial was dedicated in 1997.
“Yet so many women don’t realize a memorial has been dedicated,” she said. “It’s more like a museum. You register your service. Many people go to research women’s military history.”
Henry said the flight was the first all-female honor flight ever held in Illinois.
“Women just don’t (normally) register to go,” she said. “That’s why we thought an all-female honor flight would be a good thing. They kind of came out of the woodwork.”
Most of those attending were Chicago-area veterans, but there were some present from Bloomington-Normal, Champaign-Urbana and other downstate locales.
Henry, a retired lieutenant colonel Army nurse from Bloomington, has been stationed all over the United States and several spots on the globe. She was recruited to the Walter Reed Nurses Program during the Vietnam War. The war had ended by the time her training had concluded.
She served as a nurse anesthetist during Operation Desert Storm in 1991 in Saudi Arabia near the Iraq border.
About 7,200 female veterans live in Illinois and served in the military between 1940 and 1975, according to state figures.