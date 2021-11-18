Jill Henry, right, is the Illinois ambassador for the Women in Military Service for America Memorial in Arlington, Va. She helped to organize an all-women’s honor flight to the Washington, D.C., area that Diane Spurgeon of Normal, left, and Paula Annino of Tolono attended. The women’s memorial was among the stops. Hear what the trio had to say during their visit with Brian Barnhart on ‘A Penny for Your Thoughts’ this week by listening the podcast of their chat at news-gazette.com.