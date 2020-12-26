URBANA — At 98 years old, Jim Kelly can tell stories that most people can’t. Memories simply haven’t faded over a near century of existence like they do with many near-centegenarians.
Sometimes, his son, also named Jim, will take out a phone and hit record as the elder Jim is telling stories about meeting his wife in California, when she was a riveter for aircraft during World War II, or from the war, when he survived the Battle of Iwo Jima.
“He’s sharp as a tack,” his son said. “During the first lockdown back in the summer, we’d sit out in the garage, and I’d sit there and videotape him on my phone as he got to talking.”
During normal times, he tells stories of a long life well lived to those in attendance during his trips to Bunny’s Tavern, which his son used to own, and the American Legion and VFW posts in Urbana.
Over the years, the former Urbana firefighter and fire inspector has become a face that is known all over Urbana.
“He’s a very social person,” said his daughter, Cheryl Johnson. “He enjoys sitting there and speaking with people. He’s very popular. Everybody knows my dad. And he has quite a few stories to tell.”
On Sunday, friends, family and the Urbana Fire Department will honor Kelly with a drive-by 99th birthday celebration led by a fire engine. The procession will begin at 2 p.m. at VFW Post 630, and will hopefully include around 40 to 50 cars, Johnson said.
Kelly will turn 99 two days after the drive- thru party, but Sunday’s date will accommodate family members who wouldn’t be able to attend on a weekday.
“I think he’ll be extremely excited about it,” Johnson said. “He is so much a people person, and so interactive with everybody that he’ll just be tickled that they have taken the time to do this … We’re going to have him sit in the garage with heaters, and hopefully the weather will be as pretty as” earlier this week.
Kelly, who lives alone, has made it through the pandemic by diving into his hobbies, including reading biographies of presidents and taking on Sudoku and crossword puzzles, his daughter said. He contracted COVID-19 over the summer and came out the other end with his health intact.
“We got him through it,” Johnson said. “He lost a few pounds and a little of his energy, but otherwise, he’s still doing great.”
Now, he’s back to his old self. And after making it through another year, he isn’t held back by age at all as he closes in on a century of life.
“He’s doing all he can do,” his son said. “He always says, ‘Nobody wants to live to be 100 years old except for that 99-year-old.”