George Mason of Ogden and Albert Strange of Mahomet, both Army veterans of the Vietnam era, called themselves “one of the lucky ones.” And for different reasons.
The two men will be among the military veterans from across central Illinois who will be part of the final Land of Lincoln Honor Flight of the year to Washington, D.C., on Nov. 1.
Ninety-four veterans and 83 guardians will take part — flying from Springfield on a chartered Sun Country 737 aircraft. In D.C., they will be taken to several sites by luxury motor coaches, sites including the World War II, Korean and Vietnam War memorials, Arlington National Cemetery Tomb of the Unknowns, the Lincoln Memorial, the National Air & Space Museum in Chantilly, Va., the U.S. Marine Corps Memorial and the U.S. Air Force Memorial.
The trip is provided at no cost to the veterans.
Strange considers himself fortunate because he wasn’t wounded. For Mason, it was because of where he served.
Strange, who is 77, served in Vietnam in 1968 and 1969.
“I seen a little bit of combat,” he said, noting he was stationed in the central highlands of Vietnam near the Cambodian border.
He said there were two major offensives by the enemy when he was there.
Strange was in a supply and transportation unit that was part of a reactionary force.
“Whenever a platoon went out and ... if they came across Charlie (the enemy) and they caught fire, they (transported) us in ... and dropped us in behind them and caught him in a crossfire.”
Strange said he came home without any wounds or psychological scars.
“I am one of the lucky ones who came back with no scars. I took it for what it was. I kind of rolled with the punches.”
While he wasn’t wounded, he was a victim of exposure to Agent Orange, a chemical herbicide and defoliant used in Vietnam that later was found to cause a number of health problems.
Strange said he didn’t realize prostate cancer and high blood pressure are among the effects of Agent Orange.
“I didn’t even know about it until I started talking to some Vietnam veterans who I met at an auction,” Strange said. “They told me I needed to get checked out.”
He recovered from prostate cancer when he was in his 50s.
One memorable experience came in a movie theater.
Strange was among those watching “The Green Berets” starring John Wayne when someone ran in and yelled that everyone needed to get out. They were under attack. Shells were falling all around the area, but the moviegoers couldn’t tell the difference from the movie explosions.
A native of St. Louis, Strange and his wife moved to Mahomet to be near their daughter, who is a graduate professor at the University of Illinois.
He was employed in the automotive industry for 40 years, working for the big three automakers — General Motors, Ford and Chrysler, first in vehicle assembly in St. Louis before transferring to Indiana, where he helped with the manufacture of transmissions.
GEORGE MASON
Mason, 75, spent a lot of time in trucks during Vietnam. But he wasn’t a driver or a materials handler. He printed maps while stationed in Germany.
“I was one of the lucky ones that went to Europe,” Mason said. “I didn’t mind it at all.”
A native of Peoria, Mason came to Champaign in 1966, working in the press room of The News-Gazette. After six months there, Uncle Sam said he wanted him, and Mason served in the Army for two years.
“We printed (maps) for every country in the world,” Mason said. “It was a fantastic experience.”
Most of the work was done in trucks, with each section of the printing process in a different vehicle.
Mason said the Army printing technology was ahead of what he was used to at The News-Gazette at the time.
“When I got in the service, we were doing letter press here” in Champaign. “And when I got overseas, everything was offset. I enjoyed both of them,” Mason said.
Like the infantry, the printing staff went out into the field each month — all of their equipment being generator-powered.
“It was a beautiful country. I enjoyed the work. I enjoyed my time over there.”
Mason and his cronies got to tour several European countries.
In addition to Germany, they saw Switzerland and Austria and about 3 kilometers of France before they decided it was wise to leave.
It soon became clear Americans were not welcome there at the time. They were run off the road twice soon after entering France, so they quickly decided to put that country in their rear-view mirror.
Mason said French President Charles de Gaulle’s anti-American sentiments rubbed off on his countrymen.
“When you have U.S. plates on your car ...,” Mason said. “de Gaulle kind of wanted us out of there, so we were not treated real well.”
He said for the most part Americans are treated better in France today.
“Times change, and people change,” he said.
Mason returned to The News-Gazette after his wartime service and retired after 44 years with the company in the press room.
Other area residents who will be attending include:
From Sidney: Bill Hench, Dan Cline and Jim Watson.
From Champaign: Robert Reifsteck and James Moser.