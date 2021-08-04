MONTICELLO — Local American Legion members recently discovered evidence of a little-known veterans organization that was founded during World War II and existed for about a decade.
While cleaning out some closets, the flag of the Mothers of World War II Unit 4 was found.
“We pulled it out of its bag, and we had never heard of that,” said Nick Nichols, current commander of Hamm-Burke American Legion Post 101 in Monticello.
The relatively ornate linen flag features light-colored lettering on a bright red field with a red, white and blue shield in the middle. Gold tassels still trail from its edges.
After conducting some research, Nichols said “one of their primary efforts was to retrieve some of the bodies from the war and bring them back here.”
He said the organization helped bring the body of Robert Meece back to the county and get him interred in Cerro Gordo. Meece was killed in action July 30, 1944, in the European theater.
Founded in February 1943, the Monticello chapter of the Mothers of World War II appears to have operated for about a decade, then either faded away or disbanded.
During its time, volunteers did their part for the war effort and to help veterans upon their return. Their projects included donations of funds and items to veterans hospitals, as well as sending clothing, toilet articles and food to servicemen still overseas. Donations were also made to Kirby Hospital, the DeWitt-Piatt County Health Council and the Red Cross.
A check of newspapers from the era shows that the original officers of the Monticello organization were Nellie Allen, president; Kathryn Foran, first vice president; Olive S. Reed, second vice president; Gertrude B. Moery, financial secretary; Fay Keller, recording secretary; and Ethel Perkins, sergeant at arms.
A Silver Tea celebrated the Mothers of World War II’s 10th anniversary on March 16, 1953. The gathering at the Monticello Community Building included visitors from other units located in Bement, Decatur and Urbana.
Then-Monticello chapter President Alice Wrench ran the meeting, which included the singing of patriotic songs, talks by special speakers, an oral history of the unit and a Silver Tea, which included tables “decorated with a beautiful bouquet of flowers and tall white candles.”
In March 1953, Mothers of World War II Unit 4 made 100 favors that were sent to the Marion Hospital and voted to ship 50 pounds of candy to the Jacksonville Hospital.
The Bement unit also survived until at least 1953. An article in the Journal-Republican notes that then-President “Mrs. Scott Sutphen had announced her committees for the 1953-54 year.”
Nichols is not sure what will be done with the flag that was found in the Monticello post, but he said it may eventually be put on display.