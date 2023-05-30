“When I was a boy of 14, my father was so ignorant I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be 21, I was astonished at how much the old man had learned in seven years.”
— Mark Twain
I love Champaign County.
As a teenager, I was eager to leave my small town, Gifford. I left for college on the East Coast. I lived in Germany, and I taught English in Taiwan. I saw the wider world.
And, after all that, I came home.
Like Mark Twain before me, I learned there was much wisdom in my hometown. I served as a volunteer firefighter on the same department my grandfather helped create about 75 years ago. I ran for public office — and lost.
Two years later, I tried again and was elected to represent Gifford on the county board. I fell in love. I got married. My daughter, Ella, was born here and has gone to school here. And I got divorced here.
Two years ago, I fell in love again. Last year, I remarried. This summer, my wife Erica and I are expecting twins.
Erica has been spending significant time traveling between her home in Chicago and mine in Champaign. She, too, has grown to love Champaign County.
When we learned about the twins, it became clear that we could not continue to shuttle back and forth with two babies in tow. We wanted to consolidate in Champaign, but doing that and maintaining her career as a successful corporate executive was not an option.
It is unfortunate that Jim Dey mocks me for making this decision to support my wife and our family (“New digs for a growing family,” May 20). I do not believe he has made any effort to understand our personal situation, and it feels as though he wants to Make America Great Again by reverting to a time when women were expected to sacrifice their careers for their husbands. I’m sorry, Jim, I don’t share your worldview.
Dey asserts, without ever attempting to speak with me, that politics is my motivation, that I have to move to Chicago to be successful. I would think that a self-proclaimed political pundit would know that I have been elected three times statewide as a candidate from downstate. Being from Champaign is not the liability that Jim seems to think it is.
Though my new home will be in Chicago, my heart always will be downstate, and you can be sure that I will be back in Champaign County frequently.
My ancestors immigrated from Germany in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. They settled in a part of East Central Illinois that previous waves of immigrants had passed over. My ancestors, and others like them, used the knowledge they gained farming land in northwest Germany, near the Dutch border, to tile and drain wetlands in Champaign County and turn them into some of the most fertile farmland in the world.
For generations, their offspring worked the land. They worked hard but never made a lot of money. They didn’t complain, they attended church, and they were rich with friends and family.
My parents still live in Gifford. My brothers and their families live nearby. I have uncles and aunts and cousins across the entire region.
I think many of your readers are familiar with Mr. Dey’s frequent insults. In politics, you have to have thick skin. I can take it. But I find reprehensible how he refers to his readers from northern Champaign County. I suggest that he meet some of the fine people who have helped me throughout my life. Despite what Jim Dey asserts, they are not hayseeds.
These are the people who worked and sacrificed to give me opportunities they themselves did not have. They taught me values that have shaped my public service. And they are the people that are responsible for my every success. I want to thank them and let them know that whatever my mailing address, I will always be from Gifford.