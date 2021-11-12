SAVOY — Bill Smith of Savoy and his American Legion caravan gets around. Try 19 stops in one day.
As senior vice president of the American Legion’s 19th District, Smith is part of a caravan that visits all the posts in the district over one weekend. That’s 54 posts over two days.
Smith and his group don’t have to make all 54 stops.
The district commander also helps.
For a man who likes to visit, the term “come back when you can stay longer” would seem to be appropriate.
But the caravan has to keep moving.
“We generally only spend 15 to 20 minutes at each post,” Smith said.
“The route is designed to where it doesn’t take very long to get” from one post to another.
The stop at the caravan’s first location on Sunday, the DeLand post, probably took longer because that’s where they had breakfast.
No need to wolf down their food.
After DeLand, they headed to Weldon, then Cisco, eventually ending at the Decatur post, where a dinner was waiting for them.
In addition to Legion district representatives, the caravan trips also generally include members of the Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion.
Not all posts have a Legion Auxiliary or a Sons of the American Legion chapter, but the district representatives will be on hand if they do.
The caravan has been a tradition. It’s a way to make posts in the district feel wanted and to keep in touch.
“We go out and see how things are going in all the posts and collect membership cards and dues,” Smith said.
“It’s an opportunity for them to ask questions of us.”
The caravan is just one of the district activities held each year by the Legion.
In addition to his district duties, Smith serves as adjutant and senior vice president of Amercian Legion Post 1492 in Savoy.
In his younger days, Smith, a graduate of Allerton-Broadlands-Longview High School, served in the Air Force, taking training in Texas before serving for three years at Hahn Air Force Base in Germany. Just like ABL High, Hahn Air Force Base no longer exists.