SIDNEY — Today marks 81 years since Japan attacked the United States fleet at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, an act that drew the United States into World War II.
Many people think little of the momentous event or aren’t even aware it happened. Bill McLane of Sidney isn’t one of them.
When McLane, who oversees the military museum at the Sidney American Legion building, got a chance to obtain pieces directly related to the attack, he jumped at the opportunity. The 77-year-old U.S. Navy veteran, including 51/2 years active duty, purchased pieces of the USS Arizona.
McLane, who is the Legion post’s adjutant and service officer, will open the display from noon to 3 p.m. today for public viewing.
Eight of the pieces from the famous ship are mounted on 30-by-42-foot display panels in the museum with photos and history of the ship that went to the bottom of the harbor, taking 1,177 officers and crewmen with her. The ship was so irreparably damaged that it was not repaired for service again during the war, and most of it still lies at the bottom as a memorial.
“After the attack, they had to clear the harbor. They cut off all the mast and the superstructure to below the water line,” McLane said.
“They deposited that on a peninsula sticking out into the harbor. It’s considered part of the memorial.”
The Hilo counsel of the Navy League organized the harvesting of loose pieces from the ship lying on the ground of the peninsula and sold them to benefit the welfare and recreation fund for local service members.
The pieces were assigned serial numbers. McLane was provided a document certifying their provenance.
“I have a couple of models of the Arizona,” McLane said.
“One is autographed by four survivors of the ship. I also have a collection of Sweetheart jewelry, and some of them say ‘Remember Pearl Harbor’ with a little pearl attached.”
McLane said any deceased service member who is cremated and had previously served aboard the Arizona is allowed to have their ashes placed on the ship by a diver.
McLane doesn’t want people to forget.
“I’m doing my best to make people remember,” he said. “I’ve been doing public displays with my collection since 1978.”
The Sidney American Legion post served as a warming center during last weekend’s Christmas parade, and about 100 people who came in were able to tour the military museum.