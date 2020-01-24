CHAMPAIGN — Around 50 family and church members filled the pews of the sanctuary at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ on Thursday night in support of area veterans receiving a quilt from Quilts of Valor, a foundation whose mission is to “cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.”
The four veterans honored were Jim Acheson of the Navy, Howard Rhodes of the Illinois National Guard, Ed Kobel of the Air Force and Bob Reifsteck of the Army.
“Tonight’s veterans are from the Korean War and Vietnam, so we’re trying to get as many of our older veterans as we possibly can,” said Lee Ann Mortenson, a Quilts of Valor group leader from the Champaign area. “As time goes on, there are fewer and fewer.”
To nominate a veteran to receive a quilt, visit qovf.org.
“I’m very proud to get this,” said Rhodes, clad in his new quilt.