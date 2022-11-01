A new national initiative seeks to show support for military veterans ahead of this year’s Veterans Day holiday.
Operation Green Light, set for Nov. 7-13, will seek to shine a light on the contributions of veterans as well as to raise awareness about the unique challenges they face and the resources available to assist them and their families.
Civic leaders, business owners and residents are being asked to light up buildings and homes as part of the initiative.
The Champaign County effort is being spearheaded by Bradley P. Gould, superintendent of the county Veterans Assistance Commission, retired Air Force veteran and past VFW state commander. He presented the project to the Champaign County Board, which has agreed to light up the courthouse.
Champaign and Urbana municipal buildings will also be illuminated green.
In addition, the University of Illinois’ State Farm Center will be lit in green Nov. 8 and 10 — the only two days there isn't a game being played there during the Nov. 7-13 period, according to Kent Brown, associate director of athletics, media relations.
Additionally, Gould has notified area veterans organizations, outlying cities and local service clubs in the hope the community will demonstrate widespread support to let veterans know they are seen, appreciated and supported.
Residents and businesses can participate by simply changing one exterior light bulb to a green bulb that can be seen by neighbors and passersby. Photos can be shared on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.
The National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers is sponsoring the program.
“We encourage everyone to join us in displaying a green light for our veterans and to also reflect on how we, as a nation and at the county level, assist our military service personnel back into civilian life upon completion of their service to our country,” said Denise Winfrey, president of the county association.
For more information and links to resources available to veterans, visit naco.org/operationgreenlight.