SIDNEY — The building at 212 S. David St. started in 1946 as a food locker. Evidence of that history is a sign on the back of the building that reads “We buy hides.”
“They had nine different rooms and a processing room. It eventually became the Sidney Community Building,” said Bill McLane, adjutant of Sidney American Legion Post 433, which now occupies the space.
Unlike some military veteran buildings, it is used for more than just meetings of the local post.
The women of Countryside United Methodist Church stopped by to see the military history museum in the building.
The Alliance Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted the National Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day event March 29 at the post — one of six military-centric holidays it celebrates.
“They gave out a lapel pin for the veterans and a pin for the spouse or a family member,” McLane said. “This covered any service member regardless of where they served during the Vietnam era, which was November 1955 to May 15, 1975. November 1955 was when we first started sending military advisers over.”
McLane said the building “was packed” with people for the observance.
People occasionally drop by to view the military museum, made up of articles from McLane’s private collection. Among the items on display are bronze tablets honoring veterans from both world wars, Korea and Vietnam.
A poster on canvas displays the names of local veterans, including 150 Sidney residents who served during the Civil War.
At 9 a.m. every Friday, there’s a coffee and doughnut time for veterans at the post, where “half a dozen to a dozen” people show up.
The post’s contributions don’t go unnoticed. It recently received a $5,000 donation from an anonymous benefactor.
At one time, the Legion’s home was across the street from its current site, but that building fell into disrepair. The post was able to move into its current building, which was the former community building that housed the town library.
“They let us rent it for $1 and a 20-year contract,” McLane said.
When a new village hall was built, the Legion’s current home was sold to the post for $1 with the proviso that if the post intends to sell it, the village would first get the opportunity to buy it back for $1.
“I don’t see us moving out,” McLane said.
With more gifts like the $5,000 one received earlier this year, the post could be around for a while.