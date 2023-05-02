SIDNEY — Bill McLane of Sidney enjoys military history. His collection is on display at the town’s American Legion Post at 221 S. David St.
Some of that history involves his wife, Susan, who is a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Her father, Dale Von Linger, a native of Mansfield, was a survivor of the Bataan Death March in World War II. He was among the 518 prisoners of war rescued during the daring Great Raid led by U.S. Army Rangers and Filipino guerillas in January 1945, the most successful rescue mission in U.S. history.
Susan McLane’s great-great-grandfather, John Clayton Price of Olney, was a member of Grierson’s Raiders when Ulysses S. Grant was trying to capture Vicksburg during the Civil War.
On Dec. 24, 1863, Price was shot in the left ear, hit in the back of his head by a block of wood from a cannon round and took three shotgun pellets in the top of his head. A year later, in November 1864, he had his horse shot out from under him in Tennessee, taking a bullet through each leg. He was left for dead and ended up a prisoner of the Confederates for five months at the Andersonville prison camp, which was noted for its horrid conditions. All of those harrowing experiences didn’t seem to take much of a toll on Price’s physical condition, as he died in May 1927 at age 102.
The family also had four family members who were Confederate POWs.
