DANVILLE — It won’t be long before Danville Rotary Club members are out in force placing hundreds of small American flags along Vermilion Street (Illinois 1) in honor of military veterans and other loved ones.
The Danville Rotary Memorial Way has been ongoing since 2000 and didn’t skip a beat during the pandemic, although no flag sponsorships were solicited in 2020.
“We figured businesses were already having to deal with enough,” said Rick Rotramel, who serves as co-chairman of hte event with Keith Souza.
Individuals and corporations are eligible to sponsor a flag — $5 per flag for individuals and $100 (20 flags), $250 (50) or $500 (10) for corporations. Each flag has a card with it bearing the name of the sponsor and to whom the flag is dedicated.
The bulk of the money raised goes to the Vermilion County War Museum, and the remainder to support scholarships and to veterans and their families. What is left over helps defray Rotary costs. Rotramel said it takes about three-and-a-half hours to plant the flags, which starts at 8 a.m. the Friday before Memorial Day. Rotarians plant the flags 15 to 18 feet apart, and the effort goes on regardless of the weather.
“We’ve done it in rain several times,” Rotramel said. “As a matter of fact, it rained last year.
“We meet at St. Paul’s Catholic Church parking lot,” Rotramel said. “Anywhere from 20 to 25 volunteers come out. We divide the volunteers up into teams. It’s about a 4-mile stretch We get new people every year. Everyone is given a couple of giant containers of flags.”
Jim Kouzmanoff, board president of the Vermilion County War Museum, said the museum opened on Veterans Day 1999, and the first flag effort, which benefits the museum, happened the following Memorial Day.
“One thing to remember is that although we are a history museum, we are not confined ... to just Vermilion County. We cover the world as far as American military activities go.”
One of the more unique exhibits that is of recent vintage is one that honors the women of the Revolutionary War. One of those women “is actually known as the little Paul Revere (Sybil Ludington) because she rode like Paul Revere did warning of the British coming,” Kouzmanoff said. “She did the same thing at the same time. I think she was like 17 or 18 at the time.”
Kouzmanoff said the museum has expanded its Civil War section “dramatically.”
“We’re constantly creating new exhibits.”
The next project is remodeling the area for Medal of Honor recipients.
“There are more (Medal of Honor) recipients from Vermilion County ... than any other county” in the U.S., he said.
To sponsor a flag, go to rotaryflag.com. The deadline to sponsor is May 18.