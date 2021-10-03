ST. JOSEPH — Lyndsey Leemon is proud of her brother.
So proud, in fact, that she wanted to welcome Marine Cpl. Rowdy Randall back home from Afghanistan with a tribute befitting a Marine who’d just been part of the largest non-combatant evacuation operation ever conducted by the U.S. military.
“The overwhelming sense of pride and honor I have for my brother, and all military personnel, bursts from the seams,” she said.
In St. Joseph, she’s not alone.
On Saturday, dozens of cars lined up at St. Joseph-Ogden High School and made the short drive to Leemon’s house on Rosewood Drive to salute Randall. After the drive-by parade, a small reception was held at the Woodward Park Sports Complex, honoring Randall and other veterans.
“This community is the absolute reflection of family and I know a lot of people from this community have watched Rowdy grow up and would want to show their respect,” Leemon said. “I thought a drive-by parade would be a quick, fun and easy way to show our support for Rowdy’s service and welcome home.”
Randall, who enlisted in the Marines in 2018, knew he wanted to serve his country from an early age.
“I come from a long line of service members and have always been drawn to serving my country and community,” he said.
After completing several rounds of training, he was assigned to the Second Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion at North Carolina’s Camp Lejeune, where he’ll soon return and be based until December 2022.
This year, he was deployed around the globe with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, 1st Battalion, 8th Regiment, training and conducting missions in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Scotland before joining the effort in Kabul.
His early homecoming was a shock to his family.
Originally, he was scheduled to return to St. Joseph at the end of October. But last weekend, the family was celebrating the engagement of a close friend when it got a welcome surprise.
“Rowdy crashed the party with the biggest surprise homecoming” Leemon said. “It took a moment for our brains to register what our eyes were seeing, but once it connected we felt shock, joy, excitement and pride.
“He hates attention, so we had to bottle our emotions and shut down the show quickly so he wouldn’t get embarrassed.”
Randall said the moment was one he’ll never forget.
“It was very special to surprise my mom and sisters and nieces,” he said. “I like to laugh at their reactions and make fun of them for being too emotional.”
While her family is proud of her brother, Leemon said, it hasn’t been without worry — particularly in recent months, when the U.S. completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan after a 20-year stay.
“When the news of the situations in Kabul, Afghanistan, was released, it was an extremely numbing feeling,” she said. “But the comfort of knowing Rowdy was doing exactly what he’s always wanted to do — serve his country — got our family through.
“There is no emotion that can accurately describe having a family member deployed, but pride and worry are two evident ones,” she added. “It takes a very special person to do what our military does and see what most of them have seen. That draws the utmost respect and gratitude for these men and women.”