The veteran I admire the most: Kids share their stories
They go by Captain, Lieutenant, Major and Master Sergeant on the job — and by Dad, Grandpa, Aunt and, of course, hero back home.
As part of our weeklong salute to those who serve and served, we asked local students (and one principal) to tell us about the veteran they admire the most.
HARPER WHILDEN
Mahomet Lincoln Trail Elementary third-grader
“I admire my dad. He is in the Army. Yesterday, he was promoted to Master Sergeant. I love how hard he works and how he takes care of his students.
“We travel a lot. He finds a lot of friends when we travel and I get new friends to play with. He is also really paying attention to what he is supposed to be working on. He works on his computer at home but he is always waiting on me when I get home off the bus. My dad works really well, even though he is on crutches for a little bit.”
ALICE DOWNES
St. Joseph Grade School fourth-grader
“My dad has served in the military and he was in the Marines. He joined in 2008 and he left in 2013. Some of the countries he fought in are Afghanistan, Haiti and Kuwait.
“He left the service a year after I was born so my dad could see me grow up. I am glad he is around all of the time. I am thankful he helped protect our country.
“My dad is a hero because he is a puzzlemaster and he can solve any problem. He is also the tickle king and he can make us laugh at any time and anywhere. This is why my dad is a hero.”
AIDEN SHONKWILER
Bement High senior
“The veteran that I admire the most is my father, Kent Shonkwiler. I admire how hard-working he is as well as his respect and care for the people around him.
“He inspires me to make the most out of what I have and never give up. I am so thankful for everything that he has done for me.”
SKYLAR WILKINS
Tuscola High senior
“The veteran I admire most is my grandpa, Don Wilkins. My grandpa was in the Navy from 1973-77. During his service, he served on the U.S.S Suribachi when it was still a working ship. He was an EM2 and worked as an electrician; he also cross-trained as a boiler technician aboard the ship.
“What I admire most about my grandpa is that he was incredibly hard-working and always finished whatever he was doing to the best of his ability. He was not only hard-working but was very caring and supportive when it came to family.”
MINNA ADONI
Countryside School seventh-grader
“Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, I used to volunteer at a nursing home very frequently. I had always enjoyed spending time with the residents there, but someone that was really special to me was Mr. Forest.
“During my visits to this nursing home, he and I used to play checkers together, and this always entailed new stories and conversations.
“I learned a lot from him, and the things he talked to me about will stay with me forever.”
JOCELYN DANIEL
St. Joseph Grade School fourth-grader
“The veteran I admire the most is my dad, Greg Daniel. He took a huge risk in order to protect our country. I admire his kindness and the way he helped others during his time in the Army.
“He showed bravery — and that makes him a hero to me. Happy Veterans Day!”
SAM LAUFENBERG
Academy High senior
“The veteran that I admire the most is my grandfather, Captain Gordon Dean Brown. He served in the United States Army. After completing ROTC at Iowa State, he was stationed in Germany during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
“I admire that he stepped up and defended our democracy during the Cold War. We had many conversations about his time in the service before he passed away last year.
"Thank you, Papa, for your service.”
EMMALYN JESSUP
Mahomet Lincoln Trail Elementary fifth-grader
“I admire my Aunt Annie. Annie is currently serving in the Navy. She is stationed in California.
“Annie joined the Navy after finishing high school. She joined because she had other family members that also served. Annie has served for five years as medical staff for the Navy.”
JOSH DIDIER
Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High principal
“My older brother, Matt Didier (right), was in the Marines. He served in Operation Just Cause and Operation Desert Storm on a light armored vehicle in the infantry.
“From a young age I always looked up to my older brother, and the same can be said for today. My brother Matt is loyal, dedicated and a true servant to others.
“To this day, he is still active in supporting and assisting veterans and those in need.”
JUSTIN JONES
Hoopeston Area High senior
“I choose Chief Harry Smith. He is my cousin but also my inspiration. He has been on numerous deployments, missions, etc., but always comes through whenever he is needed.
“I’ve never seen this guy get mad ever and he’s the greatest.”
NOAH PARKER-RESENDIZ
St. Joseph Grade School fourth-grader
“My grandpa inspires me because he was in the Army for five years. I get to see him almost every day and he helps me with things I enjoy doing. He has inspired me to start woodworking and I have learned a lot from him.
“My grandpa and I have lots of fun fishing together and our biggest catch is a two-foot bass.”
OLIVIA PALMISANO
St. Joseph Grade School fourth-grader
“I have many family members that were in the Marines and Army. My great-grandpa, Herschel Gerhart, was a Marine. He served in World War II and the Korean War. He served our country well and received a Purple Heart.
“My dad, Matt Palmisano, was a Marine as well. He entered the service in May 2000 and graduated boot camp in August 2000. He served as an infantryman, then a Marine security guard and an intelligence specialist. He did two deployments to Iraq, in 2007 and 2008, for Operation Iraqi Freedom.
“This led to him becoming an instructor for the Marine Corps Intelligence Schools from 2009-12 and a Marine recruiter in Danville from 2012-15. In 2016, he moved to Cherry Point, North Carolina and served with 2nd Marine Air Wing and deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Finally, in June 2021, he retired from the Marines after 20 years. I am so happy for him and me.
“In addition, my grandpa, John Palmisano, was in the Army Air Corps. Serving and protecting the United States of America has been part of my family’s life.
“What I admire most about my dad is that he participated to be a hero in three wars. And, he tries to keep people everywhere safe and helps anyone he can.”
SAYDI MOORE
White Heath Elementary fifth-grader
“The veteran I admire the most is my dad, Andy Moore.
"Some reasons I admire my dad are that he helped people in the Army. My dad worked really really hard and never let anybody down. My dad protected his team and made sure everybody was OK and safe. My dad made good relationships with his teammates and never gave up.
“I love my dad so much and I am so proud of my dad to this day.”
KAELYN MARX
Mahomet-Seymour High junior
“A local veteran I admire the most is Major Gary Gaudio, deputy commander for the 290th Military Police Brigade in Nashville, Tennessee.
"This unit covers multiple states with over 3,000 soldiers and civilians. I admire his dedication and service to our nation as he continues to serve in the Army Reserves.”
FINN & ELLERY MERKLE
Philo St. Thomas School
“Our dad, Alex Merkle, is an Army veteran who served as a Blackhawk crew chief. We’re proud of him because he risked his life to help other people.”
JENNIKA KUPCIK
Danville High sophomore
“The veteran I admire most is my great-grandfather, Bill Duitsman, who served in the Army in World War II. He went through a lot in the Philippines and saw a lot of horrible things.
“When he came back, he was never mean; he was always kind and loving to everyone. He was very involved with his wife, kids, grandkids and even great-grandkids.”
ANDRUE YOUNG
Blue Ridge Junior High sixth-grader
“My grandpa flew helicopters in the Army. He tells us stories about what him and his buddies would do when they were on their free time from flying. He has had a really cool life.”
JAMES SENTER
Bement High senior
“My uncle, Stephen Pierson, who served in the Air Force, inspires me because he not only served our country but he is also an amazing family man.
“He is a role model for my cousins and myself. He is supportive and kind and never fails to deliver. He is a great man and I am proud to be able to call him my family.”
CARTER CHAMBLISS
Salt Fork High freshman
“The veteran I admire most is my grandpa, Carl Chambliss.
“The reason I admire my grandpa is because of how brave and heroic he is for fighting for our country.
“He acts like it wasn’t that big of a deal, even though it took a lot of courage to do what he did.”
IAN WISDOM
Countryside School third-grader
“If there was a veteran I admire the most, it would be my great grandpa. He fought in World War II in the Air Force.
"Though I never met him, I know for a fact he was a fearless and brave man.”
KLOEY & TROY KAKOURIS
Proud children of Marine Kyle Kakouris attend Monticello’s Washington School
Kloey: “My dad helps our family by giving us food. He plays hide-and-go-seek with us and he jumps out to scare me.”
Troy: “He went on a cruise ship and did work on it in Japan. There was a lot of bunk beds in it.”
JOSHUA MORRIS
Danville High sophomore
“The veteran that I admire the most is Charles Floyd Sr., my great grandfather.
"He is a veteran of the Navy, assigned to the USS Sapelo, and fought in World War II.
“I admire him for his willingness to fight for his country and he was a good friend to everyone.”
KENDYL HURT
Salt Fork High junior
“My dad, Bill Hurt, is a great role model for my brother and I and he pushes us to our best potential.
“He is always there to support us and would do anything for our safety.”
CHRIS FARRIS
Villa Grove High senior
“The veterans I admire most are my two honorary uncles — John Russ Young and Mark Taylor.
"They inspire me to serve my country and protect the nation so that the future generations can enjoy this world in a safer place amongst each other.”