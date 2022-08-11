Top of the Morning, Aug. 11, 2022
Congratulations to Robin Vandiver, who last Thursday was installed as Champaign American Legion Post 24 commander. She is the first woman to hold the office in Post 24’s 100-plus years.
“It’s pretty cool,” she said. “It will help this organization move forward with a woman’s perspective.”
The 56-year-old from Mahomet grew up in Villa Grove. Her husband, Travis, is a member of the Post 24 Color Guard and took part in the Aug. 4 installation program.
For the last eight years, Robin and Travis have opened their home for veterans in need of foster care. Engaging area veterans — “letting them know how our organization can benefit them,” she said — will be a top priority for Robin during her term as commander.
“I have been working toward this goal for years,” Robin said. “This is something that I do not take lightly.”