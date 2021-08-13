Mike Martin was in for a surprise Thursday when he showed up at the Champaign Country Club.
“Some friends kind of conned me into thinking we were going to meet some other friends,” Martin said.
The friends were there, but also on hand were his wife, Sharon, and their three children — Suzanne, Mary Beth and John. All had arrived to celebrate Martin’s 78th birthday — and much more.
The group was present to see Martin receive a quilt from the Quilts of Valor program, which creates them for active-duty military members and veterans who have served in war zones.
“It was a total surprise to me,” Martin said. “It’s all pretty special.”
Friend Dave Kuhl nominated him for the award.
“I’ve always admired his service in the Navy during the Vietnam War and listened intently to his stories,” Kuhl said. “He is, and should be, very proud of serving his country during that very difficult time and never thought of himself as anything other than a humble individual who was doing his duty.”
Quilts of Valor is a national organization that has presented more than 270,000 handmade quilts. The local chapter has awarded several hundred quilts in East Central Illinois.
Martin, who was in the Navy ROTC program at the University of Illinois, served as a lieutenant junior grade and lieutenant from February 1966 to February 1970, including 10 months in Vietnam, serving aboard a World War II Fletcher class destroyer.
“The ship’s mission was to provide gunfire support for the Marines operating in country along the coast of Vietnam and to provide support for the aircraft carriers that were operating in the Gulf of Tonkin,” he said.
After the Navy, Martin became a public accountant for 31 years, retiring and taking a post as chief
financial officer and executive vice president of
The News-Gazette for eight years. He also served on the N-G board of directors starting in 2004.