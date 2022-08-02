Top of the Morning, Aug. 2, 2022
We’re thrilled to be the only three-time recipient of Champaign American Legion Post 24’s monthly award for proper display of the flag.
But we’d be OK if there wasn’t a fourth occasion to celebrate.
After two years of transition, The News-Gazette has a permanent home at 2101 Fox Drive. Earlier this year, building superintendent Chris Ard added a flagpole near the front entrance where Old Glory now waves in the wind.
Post 24’s Chuck Zelinsky, who introduced the flag award program in 2006, first honored The News-Gazette in July 2010 for our downtown display at 15 Main St. The late John Foreman, then editor, “told me ‘As long as there is a News-Gazette, there will be an American flag displayed there,’” Zelinsky said.
We were presented a second flag award in November 2020 at our temporary home on Devonshire Drive.
The most recent plaque — the 177th delivered by Post 24 — is in our lobby for all to see.
Do you know of a business to nominate for Post 24’s monthly flag recognition? Reach out to Chuck Zelinsky by email at mrchuckz@comcast.net