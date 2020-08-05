Top of the Morning, Aug. 5, 2020
After a four-month delay caused by COVID-19, Champaign American Legion Post 24 this week resumed its monthly project of spotlighting area businesses for their display of the American flag.
On Monday, Post 24’s Chuck Zelinsky presented August’s Certificate of Appreciation to Caterpillar Logistics Services Inc. on South Duncan Road in Champaign. There, the flagpole has been refurbished and includes a newer, larger flag that was raised during a chilly Veterans Day ceremony.
At 11:11 a.m. on Nov. 11, operations manager Dave Hunt, facility manager Bryan Rollins and supply-chain manager Ron Cline hoisted Old Glory as several employees looked on.
“These simple events can never fully convey our appreciation,” Rollins said. “We are grateful to our veterans for their sacrifice to keep our country free.”
Tell us about it
Know of a business to nominate for Post 24’s monthly flag recognition? Reach out to Chuck Zelinsky by email at mrchuckz@comcast.net.