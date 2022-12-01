There isn’t a flag outside the Armed Forces Career Center on Bradley Avenue in Champaign — that’s for another day — but Old Glory has a definite presence inside.
The center, home of recruiting offices for the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines, is November’s recipient of Champaign American Legion Post 24’s monthly award for proper display of the flag.
“Extremely honored,” Marine Sgt. Antonio Fox said.
Post 24’s Chuck Zelinsky presented Fox with certificates to display in each recruiting cubicle, where flags are easy to spot.
“I was extremely proud of the fact that the award was presented to them for November, the month our nation celebrates Veterans Day,” Zelinsky said. “It gave us the opportunity to meet with today’s active-duty military and salute them for their service and recruiting efforts on behalf of each of their branch of service.”
Do you know of a business to nominate for Post 24’s monthly flag recognition? Reach out to Zelinsky by email at mrchuckz@comcast.net.
December’s winner will be announced
by Ann Rhoton at 7:15 a.m. Sunday during her “Standard Time” program on WDWS 1400-AM/93.9-FM.