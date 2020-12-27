Top of the Morning, Dec. 27, 2020
Thanks to the Illinois National Guard’s video-shoutout program, Spc. Dakota Dowling was able to deliver a Christmas message to family and friends earlier this week.
“It let them know how much I miss them,” said Dowling, among an Urbana-based Illinois Army National Guard unit on deployment.
In the 15-second video, which can be viewed at news-gazette.com, Dowling wishes her family and boyfriend a Merry Christmas, closing with “I love you all and I can’t wait to see you all when we get back.”
It was the first Christmas away from home for the 2017 Monticello High grad, who is stationed in Ukraine. She hasn’t seen her mom, dad, two sisters and her dog, Biscuit, since July when she reported to the National Guard Armory in Urbana. She is scheduled to return home in spring 2021.
“It’s tough being away from home, but I knew this could happen when I signed up,” she said. “The first (Christmas) is hard, but there will be many more Christmases to come.”
Dowling keeps in regular contact with parents John and Bethany. Today, they’ll likely connect through Facebook to celebrate her 22nd birthday. She’ll also be spoiled by her fellow soldiers, whose company makes weeks like these easier to navigate
“My second family is my unit,” Dowling said.