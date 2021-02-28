Top of the Morning, Feb. 28, 2021
Silgan Closures is March’s recipient of Champaign American Legion Post 24’s flag award, and not just because of how Old Glory looks in front of the building on Farber Drive.
Near the employee entrance inside the Champaign facility is a wall honoring workers who have served their country.
“We put it where people could easily see it,” plant Manager Sam Finch said. “We wanted to honor our veterans, and this was a good way to do it. They appreciate it.”
The “Thank You For Your Service Wall” serves as a backdrop for Silgan’s Veterans Day ceremony, a festive affair in non-COVID-19 times.
Post 24’s Chuck Zelinsky this week presented Finch and fellow Silgan leaders Dave Miller and Jim Warstler with a plaque for proper display of the flag.
Do you know of a business to nominate for Post 24’s monthly flag recognition? Reach out to Zelinsky by email at mrchuckz@comcast.net.
Silgan Closures is March’s recipient of Champaign American Legion Post 24’s flag award, and not just because of how Old Glory looks in front of the building on Farber Drive.
Near the employee entrance inside the Champaign facility is a wall honoring workers who have served their country.
“We put it where people could easily see it,” plant manager Sam Finch said. “We wanted to honor our veterans, and this was a good way to do it. They appreciate it.”
The “Thank You For Your Service Wall” serves as a backdrop for Silgan’s Veterans Day ceremony, a festive affair in non-COVID times.
Post 24’s Chuck Zelinsky this week presented Finch, Dave Miller and Jim Warstler with a plaque for proper display of the flag.
Do you know of a business to nominate for Post 24’s monthly flag recognition? Reach out to Zelinsky by email at mrchuckz@comcast.net.