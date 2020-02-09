While Charles McGee was being recognized by the president during Tuesday’s State of the Union address, many members of his extended family in Champaign-Urbana were glued to the TV.
They were told earlier in the day that something special might happen, but details were limited.
“We were told not to say anything about it,” said Leon Lomax, 73, a 1964 Urbana High grad and lifetime resident of C-U.
When Lomax saw his great-uncle-in-law singled out by Donald Trump — “General McGee, our nation salutes you” — he “felt goosebumps, goosepimples,” he said. “It brought tears to my eyes.”
Lomax visited The News-Gazette’s offices to buy several copies of Wednesday’s newspaper (above), which showed McGee and his daughter at the Oval Office for a promotion pinning ceremony.
Lomax’s C-U-based family — including his mom, Estelle; aunt, Eunice; wife, Debrae; and their three daughters, Kimberly, Anita and Jackie — hold McGee in high regard.
Lomax will tell him as much at this summer’s family reunion in Minnesota, where stories of last week’s wild stretch that saw McGree honored at the Super Bowl and White House will flow.
“He deserves everything he gets,” Lomax said.