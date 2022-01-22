After more than doubling its membership during a time when meetings were limited, Sidney American Legion Post 433 and its more than 60 members will be honored for a second time Saturday.
A few months ago, Cmdr. Bill Hesch was invited to the Danville American Legion to be honored by the national commander. On Saturday, Junior Vice Cmdr. Jerrod Wilson will make Post 433 the last stop on his Illinois caravan. “It’s an honor that he’s going to be there,” Hensch said.
Wilson and his group of 25 to 30 people will be served a light meal before Wilson addresses the members. The increase in membership has come after it moved into a new building, the former library in downtown Sidney. The building has a meeting room, and where there used to be books, member Bill McLane has set up an impressive museum of war memorabilia. The latest addition is a wool women’s army uniform from World War I that hadn’t been removed from its trunk for more than a century.
McLane “expected it to be eaten up by moths and everything,” Hensch said. “He pulled it out, and it’s in perfect condition. He had it cleaned out, and now he’s got it hanging on a mannequin.”
Hensch said McLane and his wife, Susan, aren’t afraid to recruit. That’s a big deal to Hensch, because the importance of the increased membership goes beyond a single post.
“We’re not going to get all of these people at a meeting, but if we can get our word out to the American people, we need to have our word said in Washington,” Hensch said.
“That’s the only way we can do it, by increasing membership and showing the president that we do have large numbers and we care, and there’s a lot of things that we can do for our disabled veterans.”