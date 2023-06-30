How proud is Jim Richardson that his grandson is following his footsteps?
“Oh Lord, I don’t have any shirts with buttons on them anymore,” said the 85-year-old from Thomasboro, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Korea in 1957-58.
Jim and Gertie Richardson, who raised five kids (all Rantoul High grads) and now have 12 wonderful grandchildren, were happy to share that one of them — Jacob Marchetti of Forest Park — will also be reporting to duty in South Korea. Marchetti graduated from West Point in May, majoring in mechanical engineering, earning an air assault badge and completing the Norwegian Foot March among his many accomplishments. He will leave for officer training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri next month — Jim prepped there, too, in 1956 — en route to Camp Humphreys in South Korea, headquarters for the 2nd Infantry Division and the largest U.S. overseas military base.
Jim had an inkling that Jacob was interested in a military career when he served as his guide on an Honor Flight in 2019 that took the pair from Springfield to Washington, D.C.
Thomasboro residents since getting married in 1961 in Penfield, Jim and Gertie attend St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Jim’s advice to Jacob? “When you get (to South Korea), the first thing you do is look for a church,” he said. ”If things go wrong, you can always talk to the man upstairs.”