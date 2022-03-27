Top of the Morning, March 27, 2022
Approaching its 50th anniversary, family-owned JSM Living has much to celebrate. Nathan Willard is reminded every day he arrives at the Fifth Street offices in the shadow of the University of Illinois.
“The look and feel and cleanliness of campus has changed over the years,” the chief administrative officer said, “and I think we’ve played a role.”
JSM Living — which specializes in housing and construction — is March’s recipient of Champaign American Legion Post 24’s monthly award for proper display of the flag, due in part to its devotion to detail.
Much of the credit goes to Chief Operating Officer Paul Cousert, an Army veteran who makes sure Old Glory in front of the business is in tip-top shape and remains well-lit at night.
Cousert, a member of American Legion Post 634 in St. Joseph, is one of several veterans among JSM Living’s 80 employees.
“We feel extremely honored and grateful for this recognition,” Willard said. “We have always prioritized our display of the flag and continue to do so to this day, led by both former and active military on staff.”
Do you know of a business to nominate
for Post 24’s monthly flag recognition? Reach out to
Chuck Zelinsky by email at mrchuckz@comcast.net.