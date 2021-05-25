Top of the Morning, May 25, 2021
Today, Old Glory is easy to spot atop the flag pole outside FedEx Ground on Fieldstone Road in Champaign. That wasn’t the case when FedEx started using the facility.
“There was a flagpole, but there wasn’t an American flag there,” American Legion Post 24’s Chuck Zelinsky said. “(They) made it a priority to get an American flag there.”
FedEx is the recipient of Post 24’s monthly award for proper display of the flag.
Do you know of a business to nominate for Post 24’s monthly flag recognition? Reach out to Zelinsky by email at mrchuckz@comcast.net.
The schedule for Thursday’s Poppy Distribution Day drive-thru in our parking lot at 201 Devonshire:
6 to 8 a.m.: Savoy American Legion Post 1492
10 to noon: Rantoul Post 287
Noon to 2 p.m.: Sidney Post 433
2 to 4: Champaign Post 24
4 to 6: Shawna M. Morrison Collegiate, Post 2019
Said WDWS’ Ann Rhoton:
“Come on by and thank a veteran for their service, pick up a poppy as a remembrance of those service men and women who lost their lives in battle and those veterans of the military who have passed away since their time in the service, and make a donation if you so choose.”