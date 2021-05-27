Top of the Morning, May 27, 2021
Sidney’s Jerry Akers and a dozen others spent Wednesday morning at Mt. Hope Cemetery, planting American flags at graves of veterans.
American Legion Post 433 does it every year ahead of Memorial Day, an exercise that is deeply emotional for all involved.
“When we get out here and see this, it gives you a chance to stop and reflect,” Akers said. “For most of us, the reason we’re here is it’s our only way of honoring those who died.”
Today, Post 433 will participate in our Poppy Distribution Day outside The News-Gazette. On Monday, they’ll return to Mt. Hope for a 10 a.m. Memorial Day ceremony. Later next week, they’ll pick up the hundreds of flags they put out Wednesday.
We’ll tell more of their story in Sunday’s News-Gazette.
“We’re doing something,” Akers said of Post 433’s hectic stretch. “The last thing we want is to do nothing.”