Top of the Morning, May 29, 2020
Chuck Zelinsky gets his car washed across the street from our new location on Devonshire Drive in Champaign.
So he noticed recently our flag pole was missing a flag.
On Wednesday, after swapping American Legion stories with publisher Paul Barrett on WDWS 1400-AM, Zelinsky solved our problem. He delivered Old Glory, which we raised Thursday morning.
“I carry a personal flag in the back of my van in case something like this pops up,” the Air Force veteran said. “I’ve done it five or six times.”
For 13 years, Zelinsky has handed out Champaign American Legion Post 24’s monthly Certificate of Appreciation to area businesses to recognize proper display of the flag (email nominations to mrchuckz@comcast.net).
That notable project is on hold due to COVID-19. When it resumes, he said, The News-Gazette is in line to become a two-time recipient — thanks to Post 24’s timely and patriotic donation.
“We just wanted to welcome you to your new location,” he said.