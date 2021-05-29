Brent West remembered with nostalgia the days he used to wake up early along with his Boy Scout troop, pick up donuts and go out to Danville National Cemetery to put flags in the ground in the days leading up to Memorial Day.
So when his daughter, who is working toward her Eagle Scout badge, was looking for a project to work on, he suggested she head to Danville to do the same.
“It was always this really nice tradition,” said West, a Danville native who now lives in Champaign-Urbana. “I pitched the project to them, and they thought it sounded great.”
When West looked into the project, though, he found out the event likely wouldn’t be happening this year. So instead of joining others who were planting flags, he decided to organize it himself. West called the National Cemetery Administration and received clearance to host the event then made calls to the people who organized the event last year.
In all, he said 82 people committed to coming at 9 a.m. today.
For West, the event is especially meaningful. Both of his grandfathers were soldiers, and his parents met in the Marines. His brother is also a retired Marine.
“I have a military family, so it’s a nice tradition,” West said. “It’s a very solemn and moving experience to see all the flags down the road and stuff like that. To see the headstones and the branch and if they were in any conflicts. It definitely stirs up a little bit of patriotism and civic pride.”