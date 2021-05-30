Top of the Morning, May 30, 2021
Of all the good that came from this week’s Poppy Distribution Day in our parking lot, the out-of-the-blue reunion between two area veterans ranks right up there.
Retired Sgt. Garrett Anderson was exiting a car wash onto Devonshire Drive when he noticed a Champaign fire truck outside The News-Gazette. Knowing Stephen McConkey — whom he served with in Iraq in 2005 — was a Champaign firefighter, he pulled over behind the rig in the chance McConkey might be among the crew.
“I planned on coming by at some point,” said Anderson, who today serves as outreach coordinator and student recruiter at the Chez Veterans Center at the University of Illinois. “It just worked out that he was there. It was great to see him again.”
The two embraced, posed for pictures and contributed to a cause that netted $2,953 in donations — a Poppy Day record that will be distributed by the six American Legion posts that participated Thursday.
“It was the highlight of my day,” Anderson said. “It’s always good to see friends from way back, even if it’s just a one-minute meet-up. It brings back great memories.”