Top of the Morning, Nov. 10, 2022
CU Sunrise Rotary’s commitment to our nation’s veterans was on display again Wednesday, the service club providing lunch for about 50 University of Illinois students and staff at Chez Veterans Center.
Tonight at Lodgic Everyday Community, CU Sunrise will hear more from Chez students during a formal affair in Champaign.
“It’s hard to believe it’s been 55 years since I was in that position,” said Rotarian Joe Rank, 75, a UI grad and retired Navy commander who enjoyed every minute of Wednesday’s first-time event. “They’re still serving with pride and still doing a great job.”
Our Veterans Day coverage kicks off with today’s 12-page special section. On Friday, we’ll introduce two former Illini who will pilot a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to campus and take part in the coin flip before Saturday’s Military Appreciation Game at Memorial Stadium. Throughout the weekend, we’ll showcase many of the Veterans Day events playing out in the area.
Like Friday’s 11 a.m. ceremony in Savoy, where attendees will receive tickets to a private showing of “Top Gun: Maverick” that afternoon at Savoy 16.
You can find a schedule of events on C-11.
Did we miss anything?
Let us know about your Veterans Day plans by emailing news@news-gazette.com.