Top of the Morning, Nov. 11, 2021
There’s something to be said about the condition — and location — of the American flag outside Break Shot Property Management Group in west Champaign. Old Glory welcomes motorists coming into town as Interstate 72 turns into University Avenue.
“It’s the major entryway into town,” Break Shot owner Todd Atkins said. “It’s where you naturally look when you’re coming in.”
Break Shot is November’s recipient of Champaign American Legion Post 24’s monthly award for proper display of the flag. It is the third business at 2101 West Park Court to be honored by Post 24.
Flag maintenance was top of mind when Break Shot moved in earlier this year.
“I’m proud to fly the flag,” Atkins said.
Do you know of a business to nominate for Post 24’s monthly flag recognition? Reach out to Chuck Zelinsky by email at mrchuckz@comcast.net.