Top of the Morning, Oct. 14, 2022
A tradition that started in 2013 is back after a two-year, pandemic-induced break.
At 5 p.m. Saturday, the Sponsor a Veteran Dinner will be held at the Georgetown Fairgrounds, 413 N. Seminary St. Organizer Ken West, a lifelong Georgetown resident, is expecting a crowd of about 150. And he is looking for more participants.
If you are a veteran interested in attending, contact West at 217-597-8504. West will also happily add volunteers to the crew of about 35 to 50.
“It’s a way to say ‘Thank you for your service. We appreciate it,’“ West said.
The evening starts with the colors presented by the local Boy Scouts. That will be followed by a prayer, a moment of silence and the playing of “Taps.”
“It’s very emotional for a lot of people,” West said.
Next is the dinner. What’s on the menu? Chicken and noodles, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy and green beans. Save room for dessert, which includes a selection of pies and cakes.
Besides dinner, there are also door prizes given away, mostly gift cards to area restaurants.
West’s late father, Chuck, was able to attend the first year before passing away in ‘14.
