A couple notes on the news:
— Coming Nov. 10 — in advance of Veterans Day — we’ll be publishing a special section spotlighting Those Who Served.
For the last five years, staff writer Paul Wood has been spotlighting the stories of local veterans, and this will be the second year we’ve had a special edition honoring them. Check out the 2018 edition here.
— On Tuesday, sports editor Matt Daniels will be chatting up the Rantoul Rotary Club.
“This is the fourth time I’ve had the privilege to speak at the Rantoul Rotary Club,” he said. “Another great chance to add to my mug collection from the Rotary, and also hear from readers who are invested in The News-Gazette and what we provide the communities we cover.”
Sports editor since January 2015, Daniels will regale the club with stories from his time covering the Illini starting at 7 a.m. in the meeting room of the Rantoul City Schools Office, 400 E. Wabash.
“It’s great to talk sports with such a knowledgeable crowd who are always eager to hear what is happening with Illinois and high school sports,” Daniels said. “Whether it’s been a question about Camp Rantoul in the past to how The News-Gazette covers area high school sports, the topics are always enjoyable.”
It’s a good reminder that anyone on the News-Gazette Media staff — from editors to reporters, broadcasters to photographers — is available to speak to interested groups.
Call Vice President of News Jim Rossow at 217-351-5231 to get the process started.