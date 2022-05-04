DANVILLE — A fully restored World War II/Korean War-era Jeep and re-enactors and living-history presenters will be on hand when the Vermilion County War Museum holds an open house May 21 in celebration of Armed Forces Day.
Museum board member Ron Bolser and several other re-enactors from that era will be present to talk with visitors and answer questions about the restored Jeep. The presenters, who have expert knowledge of the time periods, will portray people from various eras of American history.
The event is designed to honor all of those who have served or are currently serving in the military. Admission to the open house is free.
“Even if you’ve been to the museum recently, the open house will offer a unique opportunity to learn more and be entertained at the same time,” said museum board member Larry Weatherford, who coordinated the event. “Some of the presentations will relate to local people and events.”
People are welcome to ask questions or tell their stories.
Board President James Kouzmanoff said anyone interested in volunteering at the museum is welcome.
“Some of our current volunteers and board members will be on hand to visit with potential volunteers about the opportunities that we have available,” Kouzmanoff said.
The open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum in the former Carnegie library at 307 N. Vermilion St., Danville. The 14,000-square-foot building houses more than 60,000 military-related artifacts.