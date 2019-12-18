CHAMPAIGN — When Desert Storm veteran Jill Henry heard about an idea to put together Illinois’ first all-female honor flight earlier this year, she was all in.
The Bloomington woman has made it a mission of hers not only to tell people about the Women’s Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, but also to get female veterans registered. This was a perfect opportunity to accomplish both objectives.
“I said, ‘I’d like to get these women registered and teach them about their memorial before they get there,’” she said.
The Women in Military Service for America Memorial, known more simply as the Women’s Memorial, has operated since 1997, when it opened at Arlington’s western entrance of Arlington in front of thousands of people.
But in recent years, Henry has found that getting the word out about the memorial has been an uphill battle.
“I’ve had men come back (from Honor Flights) and say, ‘I just got back, and we didn’t stop there. I didn’t even know there was a Women’s Memorial,’” she said. “I’m like, ‘I know.’”
She’s out to change that.
One way she’d like to do that is by getting female veterans registered with the memorial. Only around 268,000 have done so, which is around 9 percent of the 3 million female veterans going back to the American Revolution. Women can register by going to womensmemorial.org.
No date is set yet for the all-female flight, but Henry is already trying to get the word out to downstaters.
Illinois will be the fifth state to hold such a flight, which Henry said is important because women generally don’t go on typical honor flights.
“For whatever reasons, they haven’t wanted to get on the flights with the men,” she said. “And I think, being a woman, it’s because it’s just not as much fun. Women have a camaraderie that’s different from men’s.”
For more information about registering, Henry said people can contact her at wimsa.amb.il1@gmail.com or call the foundation at 703-533-1155.
And as far as taking the flight, she said it may be incumbent among those around local veterans to encourage them to accept the free trip, which will fill on a priority basis starting with World War II veterans and working its way up to veterans of more recent wars.
“A lot of times, it’s family members saying, ‘Hey, Mom, don’t you want to do this?’” Henry said. “When they say, ‘No, no,’ it’s, ‘Yes, you do.’
“I want to say, ‘Women, start your engines. We’ve got to do this.’”