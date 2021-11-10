WESTVILLE — A veterans honor wall in Westville contains the names of individuals who have honorably served in the military from that community. But caretakers are wanting to keep it up to date.
That’s the word from Carl Trapp, a volunteer with the Westville American Legion Post 51.
In addition to the names of those who have served, the memorial in Zamberletti Park has two new flagpoles and something unique — two Japanese cannons that were captured on Okinawa, a Pacific Island that was the site of one of the major battles of World War II.
The Department of the Navy shipped the cannons to Westville in 1946, the year after the war ended.
The cannons themselves had fallen into disrepair and were placed in storage for 15 years before they were renovated and put back on display in 2011.
“We’re trying to do this every five years,” Trapp said of updating the names.
The original memorial was built in 1945 and has been rebuilt twice, the last time being in 2018.
“I was part of a committee that rebuilt the memorial three years ago,” Trapp said. “We received donations, equipment, labor and help from a few companies and many volunteers from the Westville Legion Post 51.”
Name labels were falling down, and the wall was in need of a general upgrade.
The work involved removing the glass panels, installing new weatherproof ones, adding two flag poles and brick.
The original memorial erected in the mid-’40s honored only veterans of World War I and World War II.
Trapp said Rich Darby, manager of Sunset Funeral Home in Danville, donated some of the work on the most recent upgrade.
Wanted are the names of all military veterans who graduated from Westville High School or lived in Westville at the time of entering the military and have finished their initial tour with an honorable discharge and can show their DD 214 papers (certificate or release or discharge from active duty).
Call Trapp at 217-504-2080 for details or reach him via Facebook.
He said during the last call for the submission of more names, organizers put the word out on Facebook and by word of mouth. This time, he wanted put out the call in newspapers and other media as well.