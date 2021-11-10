In response to the questions, “We say Veterans Day, you say what? “or “What does Veterans Day mean to you,” the following area veterans responded:
James Beeson, Tuscola
When I think and reflect on Veterans Day, I believe it represents a history of service members, veterans who defended our country’s freedoms from foreign enemy or governments that don’t believe in our way of life!
Many gave their life, others were wounded or brought back mental wounds, all to defend and protect America.
Service members should be honored for serving their country that they love.
I will participate.
Joe Bolser, Rantoul
Veterans Day — this is a chance to honor our veterans still living and those gone now. Memorial Day — day to mourn those who never came home.
My godfather, Joe Quinlan, served and was in France about a month after D-Day. Killed by a sniper near St. Lo, France. Another uncle, Joe Coady in WWI, in France also, came home suffering from mustard gas and died in 1970 from that awful gas. Spent several years going back and forth to VA Hospital.
I served 1961-1965 Navy. First duty was in Sidi Slamane, North Africa. People were 100 years behind us, and when I got there, as a young sailor fresh off the farm, so to speak, I was in for total culture shock and grew up very fast.
I was a communication tech (copies Morse Code). I loved the Navy, served on the USS Enterprise, CVN 65 (the first nuclear-powered carrier), activated in 1961. I actually did see a big part of the world.
Serving was an honor, and I have met many, many service men and women who were like me. So many heroes like my uncles and others who gave it all they could for our country and sacrificed so much but would do it again if asked. Proud of all of them. They were and are heroes. Salute.
Jim Cheek, Rantoul
Let us never forget their sacrifices so that we may continue to enjoy all our freedoms!
Gary Gannon, St. Joseph
A time to remember military veterans, their triumphs and sacrifices of service.
A day to honor all veterans, now serving, served in the past, and those who have fallen.
David Hughes, Georgetown
Served with United States Coast Guard
Every veteran, regardless of branch, has a story.
These men and women took an oath to do whatever it takes to protect our nation, which many go above and beyond that which is expected.
Jay Jackson, Champaign
Freedom is what it means to me. Without the veterans we wouldn’t be where we are today.
Freedom don’t come easy. It comes at a very high price to pay. With me being a Vietnam veteran, I’ve been there, done that. I know what it takes for people to be free.
Without the military people doing what they’re doing, we wouldn’t be where we’re at today.
Spent 26 years of my life in the military. There’s nothing I wouldn’t do for the veterans. I’m an American Legion post veteran for Post 559 and color guard commander for that post.
Justin Penrod, Ludlow
I say Veterans Day. This is the day we celebrate those that have chosen to stand up and be that 1 percent that is willing to sacrifice everything for freedom of others that will never know their name.
It is this day we all say to the 1 percent, “Welcome home, and thank you for your service to our great country.”
Memorial Day we somberly remember those that had their blank checks cashed in foreign lands, but Veterans Day, we celebrate those that made it home.
Rudolph Spaulding, Fisher
Veterans Day is a special day. I remember the many veterans that I served with during my 20 years of naval service.
I honor their lives of service to our great country. I visit the ones still living as often as possible to renew our friendships.
I believe in the AMVETS motto, “Veterans serving veterans.”
I served as AMVETS Illinois state commander 2009-2010 and numerous positions in the organization over the past 40-some years meeting veterans and helping solve problems. I also serve as the Veterans Administration volunteer to the Danville Illiana facility.
Volunteers from Fisher, Clinton and Champaign AMVETS provide cookouts, bingo and pizza parties for the veterans in Danville Illiana assisted living facility.
In Fisher, Veterans Day is celebrated with a patriotic program presented by the Fisher Elementary School children. Kindergarten through sixth grades present songs and essays by the children. Three veterans from the Fisher community are honored each year with biography of their military service.
The AMVETS Fisher serve as color guard for the ceremony. Coffee and cookies are served after the ceremony.
Veterans Day celebrations are very important to the next generations, teaching them about the services of their many friends and relatives who have served in the military.
Troy Steinsdoerfer, Oakwood
I say thank you, brothers and sisters, for standing beside me in fighting for our country and keeping our freedom alive.
And remember the ones who sacrificed the ultimate price to protect this great nation we live in.
This nation needs for our future generations to come to continue to stand up for our freedom and fight the battles that we come across to protect our families, friends and neighbors.
Wally Tatar, Tennessee, formerly of Rantoul
Vietnam veteran; served six years in the U.S. Navy as a submariner.
My dad served in England during WWII. He was in the Eighth Army Air Corps. He was a disabled veteran from that war. My youngest son, Justin, belongs to the ANG in South Carolina; he just got back from a tour of duty in Saudi Arabia. My brother Mike was killed in Baghdad while training their police force. My grandfather served in the Spanish-American War.
To me, being a veteran means serving your country in the best way possible. It means sacrifice, discipline, honor and respect for our country, our flag and a deep sense of gratitude for all the veterans who have served in the past and are serving now and those who will protect our freedom in the future.
Cheryl Walker, Urbana
Veterans Day isn’t just one day out of the month of November where we take time to celebrate all living veterans and reflect on those who have paid the ultimate price. Veterans Day is everyday, because veterans are serving their community, state and nation in some capacity every day of the year.
Veterans provide selfless service to something larger than themselves and inspire others to serve and strengthen America.
They advocate for upholding the Constitution, equal justice and opportunities for everyone, and discrimination against no one.
Veterans strengthening America by still serving.
Robbie C. Walker, Urbana
My answer is to Veterans Day, another opportunity to serve our veterans by remembering those who came before.
It’s a chance to make our community understand real sacrifices made not only by the service member, but their families as well. My whole day is a day of service. Giving back and recognizing our present, past and current veterans.
There’s a saying that every day is Veterans Day; however, there’s no doubt that veterans day is my favorite.
Todd Wilson, Thomasboro
I say, I am blessed to have had the opportunity to serve with so many fine men and women during my time in the service, and I am thankful for the young men and women who continue to serve this great nation with honor today.
I am humbled by those who made the ultimate sacrifice for us and our country.
R. Turner-Winston
In the last two decades it has been my personal mission to share this understanding with the community who believe that veterans organizations are just a bar or a night club. It is a meeting place for veterans who share the same experiences and history, a place to seek assistance with veteran affairs, caregivers to our sick and elderly, nurturers to our young, a stepping stone to leadership in the community, and for some of us a home away from home.
I enjoy working with my fellow comrades on post activities and in our community.
Unfortunately, dwindling membership numbers leaves less volunteers to do more work with less resources. Our aging veteran community has many needs that are not being met by local, state and federal governments. Breakdowns in Veterans Health Administration (VA) systems resulting from aging facilities, facilities closing and benefit processing delays leave thousands of veterans without proper care and resources.
As an advocate for veterans and veterans services, I continuously reach out to local, state and national politicians and governing bodies. Most of the outreach is by phone and writing. The best impact is made with “boots on the ground” — actually going to congressional sessions and caucuses to lobby for veterans benefits and benefit reform. I would love to do more but already sacrifice as much of my own family time and resources that I can spare.
In Champaign County there are several agencies that could help ease the stress of the veteran population, but funds are low or non-existent. Because the funds are so limited everywhere, this creates a situation where agencies then have to add so many restrictions and criteria for funds requests in an attempt to select applicants that have the greatest need but then impedes some qualifying despite their need.
I think of Veterans Day as an opportunity to increase public awareness of the issues we face while public sentiment is high. The survival of the community is dependent on the people. “Support the Troops” doesn’t only apply to wartime situations.
Don Wolf, Paxton
I am proud to be a veteran. I learned a lot about myself and my life goals during my military life at Travis Air Force Base.
I experienced lots of things that I would not have otherwise. One of my duties was to help with the installation of the new system that had been introduced for the overrun barriers at the end of the runways.
It was in October 1962 when the base commander called me and asked me to check those overrun barriers and to remain there until told otherwise. Later in midafternoon, I observed fully loaded B-52’s lining up and then starting down the runway one right after the other.
What an awesome sight as they flew right over me. It was the Cuban Missile Crisis. I was proud to have been a tiny part of that important operation.
I thank God that I had the opportunity to serve my country like that and to be a veteran, and continue to ask Him to bless the USA. Also, if I hadn’t been a veteran I would not have met my wife, Sally.
Sally Wolf, Paxton
When I think of Veterans Day, I am very grateful for it becoming a holiday set apart from other days for several reasons.
Even though I am a veteran, I did not serve in any combat or dangerous missions. So I think of Veterans Day mostly to honor all of those who have given so much for our country. It gives us an opportunity to take some time to really understand what that means.
One of the best ways for me to do that is to attend the wonderful Veterans Day celebration we have in Paxton led by the PBL High School band and its very own veteran leader, Mr. Hess. Together, they honor all the brave men and women who have or are currently serving in the armed forces. Twenty-one students that have graduated from the band serve or have served in the armed forces.
Another way to honor veterans is to learn more about what they have done. I recommend PBS (WILL) that has created a wonderful series, “American Veteran,” that traces the veteran experience across the arc of American history.
Chuck Zelinsky, Champaign
There seems to be confusion between Veterans Day and Memorial Day because Veterans Day honors the service of all military veterans. I say thank you. Where Memorial Day is a more solemn holiday that honors those military veterans that died in service. Many people want to say “happy Memorial Day.” There is a distinct difference. I believe that everyday should be Veterans Day.