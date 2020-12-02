WATSEKA — Sgt. Jeremy C. Sherman was given military honors this week.
Friends and family gathered at Trinity Church on Monday for his funeral, which was also attended by at least one state official and military personnel.
Sgt. Sherman was killed in a helicopter accident Nov. 12 in Egypt. He and other American soldiers, along with soldiers from France and Czech Republic, were on a peacekeeping mission with the Multinational Force and Observers, established in 1981 to supervise the implementation of the security provisions of the Egyptian-Israeli Treaty of Peace.
Sgt. Sherman was a UH-60 crew chief assigned to Aviation Company, Task Force Sinai.
He earned several awards and decorations, including the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Award, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon and the Overseas Service Ribbon.
Pastor Ryan Mustered noted his service to his country, along with his strong faith in God and love of family.
“We are here to honor a hero,” Mustered said. “We are here to honor his memory.”
Some people in the congregation talked about Sgt. Sherman’s impact on their lives, noting that he was a good friend and family man who was proud to serve his country.
The congregation was led outside by the military personnel to observe the playing of taps and a 21-gun salute in Sgt. Sherman’s honor.
Members of American Legion Post 23 were present to help honor him, lining the sidewalk as the congregation went in and out of the church.
His division, the 101st Airborne Division, was also present to help honor him. American flags were presented to the family in his honor.